NEW YORK -- Much-needed repairs may be coming to New York City Housing Authority residents.CBS2's Leah Mishkin breaks down the bill awaiting the governor's signature and the reaction from the people who have experienced dangerous conditions inside their homes.For the past year, Aida Robles has been sleeping in her living room. The NYCHA resident says she had water damage in her bedroom and repairs have still not been made. She also says her unit has mold.NYCHA's chair and CEO Greg Russ acknowledges all of the 170,000 NYCHA units need repairs. The cost to do the work? About $40 billion."Inside the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO