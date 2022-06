Three free legal clinics are offered each month for low-income or senior residents in Northwest Colorado. The Routt County Free Legal Clinic is offered by reservation only from 2-5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Reservations can be made by signing up through the reference desk at Bud Werner Memorial Library in person or by calling 970-879-0240. Organizers currently are accepting names for the wait list for the June 14 session as well as sign-ups for the July 12 session. Legal assistance is provided over the phone or via Zoom.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO