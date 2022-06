The annual Juneteenth event in Murfreesboro will take place later this month at Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Center. Juneteenth will kick off with Authors’ Night on Thursday, June 16, followed by Kaleidoscope day on Friday, June 17 and the big celebration — which celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans — will be on Saturday, June 18.

