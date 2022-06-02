ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

New Office Retreat and Steel Garden in Downtown

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss the Allegheny Overlook? Downtown’s newest pop-up beer garden and workspaces open today! Find Brew Gentlemen, live music, free outdoor workspaces, food trucks, and more all summer long!....

CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds responsibly recycle items at PRC hard-to-recycle event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Licorice and Peaches are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________LicoriceAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Licorice came to Animal Friends when he was just 3-months-old. He is taking his time to adjust to shelter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's 1st Humble Rumble to feature vendor show, car cruise bike run

Cars, bikes and more than 80 vendors will crowd Latrobe this Sunday. The city’s first “Humble Rumble” event will kick off at 8 a.m. in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Hosted by the Westmoreland chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, the daylong occasion will raise money for the Latrobe-based nonprofit Angel Arms.
pghcitypaper.com

Queer landscape company brings activism into backyards across Pittsburgh

What if your yard was a space for hundreds of relationships between flowers, edible plants, bugs, and birds to unfold? What if your yard was a place where endangered native plant species could thrive, bringing Monarch butterflies and bees to your neighborhood? To Jess Runco, landscaping is a form of activism in the face of climate change, and a practice of community care. Touch of Green — their regenerative, sustainable land care company — was started in 2015 with these ideas in mind.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Neighbors in Elliott concerned about cracked, crumbling road

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Elliott are living literally on edge, concerned about a cracked road that’s starting to crumble down a hillside. “This is very unsafe,” said Janet Ford, a resident on Herndon Street. Ford contacted Channel 11 after failing to see action when she and others...
bizjournals

Port Authority of Allegheny County to undergo name change and rebranding

The region's largest transit agency will soon go by a new name and undergo a rebranding effort. That's according to a press release from the Port Authority of Allegheny Country, which serves as the public transit operator for the city of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas via its dozens of bus lines and several light-rail routes that connect downtown to the South Hills.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh International resumes, launches new service to several destinations this week

Flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to several destinations are getting off the ground this week. British Airways will resume flights between Pittsburgh and London Heathrow Airport on Friday. This will be the first time since early 2020 that British Airways will serve Pittsburgh with direct flights to London. The year-round service will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

