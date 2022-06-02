ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Eastman’s Mark Costa set to receive International Palladium Medal

By MARINA WATERS
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Mark Costa is the Eastman Chemical Co. Board chair and chief executive officer — now he’s also the 2022 International Palladium Medal award winner. Costa earned the award for his contributions to the chemical industry and his leadership in enhancing the international aims and objectives of the Société de...

