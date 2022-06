The season of “Jeopardy!” super champions continues with Ryan Long, a Philadelphia native who’s won 14 consecutive games. But last night proved a close call for the “Jeopardy!” champ. He went into the “Final Jeopardy!” round in second place, trailing behind Portland, Oregon, native Meagan Morrow. All three contestants missed the question, however. Luckily for Long, Morrow bet more to lose than he did, so the Philly native still made it out on top.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO