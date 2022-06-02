GABBY CASAVAN’S GRAND SLAM HELPS LEAD RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL TO SECTION 8A TITLE WIN
The Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team won the Section 8A Championship this afternoon with a 9-7 win over the Badger-Greenbush/Middle River Gators. BGMR took a 6-0 lead, but Red Lake Falls scored eight unanswered runs, including a grand slam from Gabby Casavan to come from behind and win the game,...
The Section 8A Softball Champion Red Lake Falls Eagles received the fourth seed in the Minnesota State High School League State Softball Tournament and will play the #5 seed Southwest Minnesota Christian of Edgerton in the first round on Thursday, June 9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Red Lake...
The Sacred Heart Eagles Baseball team hammered out 16 hits, including two home runs as they cruised to an 11-1 victory in five innings over the Fosston Greyhounds to advance to the Section 8A Championship on Thursday in Thief River Falls. Sacred Heart started the scoring in the bottom of...
The West Marshall Fusion scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind to beat the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans 5-2 in a Section 8A Baseball tournament loser-out game Saturday afternoon in Thief River Falls. After four scoreless innings, West Marshall was finally able to...
The Crookston Pirate Boys and Girls Track and Field teams are competing in the Section 8A Track meet in Ada today. The running events start at Noon and the field events started at 10:30 a.m. GIRLS TEAMS BOYS TEAMS. 1. 1. 2. 2. 3. 3. 4. 4. 5. 5. 6....
The Crookston Pirate Boys and Girls Track and Field teams are competing in the Section 8A Track meet in Ada today. The running events start at Noon and the field events started at 10:30 a.m. Two Crookston Pirate Girls are already advancing to the Minnesota State High School League State...
Joye Marie Thompson, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, in RiverView Health with her loving husband, Arvid, at her side. Joye was born in Crookston on June 1, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Lend) Stengrim. She grew up on the family’s farm near Stephen, MN and graduated from Stephen High School. After attending business college in Thief River Falls, Joye worked as a teller at the Peoples State Bank in Warren, MN for 10 years. She was united in marriage to Arvid E. Thompson on June 6, 1970 in the Covenant Church in Stephen. The couple made their home in Crookston and Joye soon began working in the office of the Dahlgren Sunflower Company. She later became a teller at the Crookston National Bank, working for then President Donald Lawler. Customers to the Bank always knew they would be welcomed by her warm smile and friendly greeting. After twenty-five years of dedication to her position Joye looked forward to retirement in 1999 because it meant she had more time to spend with Arvid and the opportunity for them to go dancing whenever they wanted to.
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Riley Hermreck, FNP-C, to its medical staff. Hermreck will see patients at RiverView Clinics in Crookston and Fertile. Hermreck is a familiar face at RiverView. She started as a registered nurse (RN) intern in the Emergency Department (ED) and Surgery Department the summer before her last year of nursing school in 2015. She signed on as an RN in the ED right out of school and has been in that position for nearly six years.
Zach R. Pederson, 38, Fertile, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence in Fertile surrounded by family and friends who loved him. Zach Robert Pederson was born on September 23, 1983, in Uinta, WY. He then lived in TX for a brief time before moving to MN and settling in Mayville, ND with his family. When Zach was old enough, he moved to Fargo, ND. He had many jobs from doing concrete to building and painting headers.
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 2, 2022. Recent heavy rainfall has exacerbated flooding issues in the Rainy Lake Watershed, resulting in temporary closures in Voyageurs National Park and other nearby areas. Visitors and anglers are advised to check current conditions prior to travel to these areas. In other areas of the state, walleye anglers continue to take nice numbers of fish using jigs and minnows at the emerging weeds, with plastics also working well. Reports indicate multiple species being caught.
PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Gary Merrill Costner II, 31, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Matthew John Driscoll, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Kendra Rae Sanford, 31, of Sauk Rapids, for Failure to Appear...
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
(Fargo, ND) -- Those in North Dakota looking for a laugh this fall won't have to go far to find it. A pair of world-famous comedians are making the trek to the Peace Garden State to entertain the masses in both Fargo and Grand Forks. Jerry Seinfeld is set to...
The MnDOT construction project on Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road in Bemidji will move to Stage 2, Phase 1 of the project, on Monday, June 6. Crews will begin construction of the roundabout at Anne St., as well as begin paving the southbound lanes between Winter Sumac Rd. and Highway 197.
Food Network’s Molly Yeh has released new details about her plans to open a restaurant in the former Whitey’s and Sickies location in East Grand Forks. Yeh and her husband say Bernie’s has a scheduled opening this fall. East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander confirmed the opening...
FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected. New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have...
Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
