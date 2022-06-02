GABBY CASAVAN’S GRAND SLAM HELPS LEAD RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL TO SECTION 8A TITLE WIN

Joye Marie Thompson, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, in RiverView Health with her loving husband, Arvid, at her side. Joye was born in Crookston on June 1, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Lend) Stengrim. She grew up on the family’s farm near Stephen, MN and graduated from Stephen High School. After attending business college in Thief River Falls, Joye worked as a teller at the Peoples State Bank in Warren, MN for 10 years. She was united in marriage to Arvid E. Thompson on June 6, 1970 in the Covenant Church in Stephen. The couple made their home in Crookston and Joye soon began working in the office of the Dahlgren Sunflower Company. She later became a teller at the Crookston National Bank, working for then President Donald Lawler. Customers to the Bank always knew they would be welcomed by her warm smile and friendly greeting. After twenty-five years of dedication to her position Joye looked forward to retirement in 1999 because it meant she had more time to spend with Arvid and the opportunity for them to go dancing whenever they wanted to.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO