ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake Falls, MN

GABBY CASAVAN’S GRAND SLAM HELPS LEAD RED LAKE FALLS SOFTBALL TO SECTION 8A TITLE WIN

kroxam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Lake Falls Eagles Softball team won the Section 8A Championship this afternoon with a 9-7 win over the Badger-Greenbush/Middle River Gators. BGMR took a 6-0 lead, but Red Lake Falls scored eight unanswered runs, including a grand slam from Gabby Casavan to come from behind and win the game,...

kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

WEST MARSHALL SCORES 4 IN THE 7TH INNING TO BEAT NCE/UH

The West Marshall Fusion scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind to beat the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans 5-2 in a Section 8A Baseball tournament loser-out game Saturday afternoon in Thief River Falls. After four scoreless innings, West Marshall was finally able to...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Lake Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
North Mankato, MN
kroxam.com

Joye Marie Thompson – Obit

Joye Marie Thompson, 79, of Crookston, MN, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 19, 2022, in RiverView Health with her loving husband, Arvid, at her side. Joye was born in Crookston on June 1, 1942, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Lend) Stengrim. She grew up on the family’s farm near Stephen, MN and graduated from Stephen High School. After attending business college in Thief River Falls, Joye worked as a teller at the Peoples State Bank in Warren, MN for 10 years. She was united in marriage to Arvid E. Thompson on June 6, 1970 in the Covenant Church in Stephen. The couple made their home in Crookston and Joye soon began working in the office of the Dahlgren Sunflower Company. She later became a teller at the Crookston National Bank, working for then President Donald Lawler. Customers to the Bank always knew they would be welcomed by her warm smile and friendly greeting. After twenty-five years of dedication to her position Joye looked forward to retirement in 1999 because it meant she had more time to spend with Arvid and the opportunity for them to go dancing whenever they wanted to.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

RILEY HERMRECK TRANSITIONS INTO NEW ROLE AT RIVERVIEW

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Riley Hermreck, FNP-C, to its medical staff. Hermreck will see patients at RiverView Clinics in Crookston and Fertile. Hermreck is a familiar face at RiverView. She started as a registered nurse (RN) intern in the Emergency Department (ED) and Surgery Department the summer before her last year of nursing school in 2015. She signed on as an RN in the ED right out of school and has been in that position for nearly six years.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Zach R. Pederson – Obit

Zach R. Pederson, 38, Fertile, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence in Fertile surrounded by family and friends who loved him. Zach Robert Pederson was born on September 23, 1983, in Uinta, WY. He then lived in TX for a brief time before moving to MN and settling in Mayville, ND with his family. When Zach was old enough, he moved to Fargo, ND. He had many jobs from doing concrete to building and painting headers.
FERTILE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Red Lake Falls Softball#Eagles
740thefan.com

Fishing Report from Minnesota

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 2, 2022. Recent heavy rainfall has exacerbated flooding issues in the Rainy Lake Watershed, resulting in temporary closures in Voyageurs National Park and other nearby areas. Visitors and anglers are advised to check current conditions prior to travel to these areas. In other areas of the state, walleye anglers continue to take nice numbers of fish using jigs and minnows at the emerging weeds, with plastics also working well. Reports indicate multiple species being caught.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Ponsford Man Shot Near Detroit Lakes

PINE POINT (KDLM) – A Lakes Area man has been airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being shot, Friday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 p.m., Friday they received a report of a man being shot in Pine Point, approximately 26 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Drivers Injured in Crashes in Polk County, Bemidji

Drivers were injured yesterday in two separate crashes in the Lakeland viewing area. In Polk County, a 61-year-old man from Brooks, MN was taken to the hospital Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer near the city of Trail. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dean Allan Thompson suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the collision that happened just after 10 that night.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Sailor returns to Minnesota for burial 81 years after death at Peal Harbor

BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
lptv.org

More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd. Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.
BEMIDJI, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE- JUNE 4, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Gary Merrill Costner II, 31, of Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Matthew John Driscoll, 32, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Kendra Rae Sanford, 31, of Sauk Rapids, for Failure to Appear...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Thousands vote early in North Dakota Primary; US Senator Kevin Cramer blasts a proposed Chinese corn plant in Grand Forks; Family plans benefit for slain woman.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: North Dakota early voting on brisk pace, US Senator Kevin Cramer calls for cancellation of a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of comedians coming to North Dakota this Fall

(Fargo, ND) -- Those in North Dakota looking for a laugh this fall won't have to go far to find it. A pair of world-famous comedians are making the trek to the Peace Garden State to entertain the masses in both Fargo and Grand Forks. Jerry Seinfeld is set to...
KNOX News Radio

Molly Yeh announces name of new EGF restaurant

Food Network’s Molly Yeh has released new details about her plans to open a restaurant in the former Whitey’s and Sickies location in East Grand Forks. Yeh and her husband say Bernie’s has a scheduled opening this fall. East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander confirmed the opening...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

EGF man dies at GF construction site

Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy