Combat Sports

Bellator signs seven French fighters, including former Road FC champ Mansour Barnaoui

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
Bellator’s roster just got a little bigger.

On Thursday, the promotion announced the signing of seven new French fighters to multifight contracts in an effort to expand Bellator’s presence in France’s growing MMA scene.

The news comes almost a month after Bellator’s second event in the France, Bellator 280, which took place May 6 at the Accor Arena in Paris. Bellator had first made history as the first major MMA promotion to host an event there in October 2020 with Bellator 248 following France’s legalization of the sport.

Below is the list of all seven French fighter additions to Bellator’s roster.

Mansour Barnaoui

Mansour Barnaoui, 29, is a former Road FC lightweight champion.

Barnaoui (19-4) won the Road FC title in May 2019, defeating then-champion A Sol Kwon with a rear-naked choke in the first round. The bout marks the last time “Tarzan” stepped in the cage. Barnaoui is on a seven-fight winning streak. His last defeat came in 2016 against UFC’s Mateusz Gamrot.

“Bellator respects its fans and fighters, so I am pretty proud to become a Bellator fighter now,” Barnaoui said in a statement. “I have been very impressed by the two Bellator events in my home country, France. They were truly a success, and Bellator was the first high-ranking promotion coming in France, so that counts to me.”

Davy Gallon

Davy Gallon, 33, has prior experience competing for Bellator.

Gallon (21-7-2) had his past three fights under the Bellator banner where he went 3-0. Gallon was initially signed following his viral rolling thunder Knockout of the Year contender over former UFC contender Ross Pearson in November 2019. The Frenchman is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with four of those wins coming by stoppage.

Thibault Gouti

Thibault Gouti

Thibault Gouti, 35, is coming off a successful Bellator debut.

He last fought at Bellator 280 where he defeated Lewis Long by unanimous decision. Gouti (16-5) is on a four-fight winning streak since his UFC release in 2018. “GT” entered the UFC in 2016 with an undefeated record of 11-0, He went 1-5 before getting released.

Bourama Camara

Bourama Camara, 24, made a big statement in his Bellator debut last month.

The 6-foot-4 welterweight knocked out Victor Verchere in the first round at Bellator 280. It was Camara’s (5-1) first fight since his first and only professional defeat in August 2021.

Gregory Babene

Gregory Babene, 38, is the most experienced fighter of all seven signings.

Babene (22-11) has more than 30 professional fights under his belt since 2004. Babene also fought at Bellator 280 where he stopped Mike Shipman in the first round of their middleweight contest.

Prior to that, Babene had fought three times under the Bellator banner, including a submission win over 2019 PFL champion Emiliano Sordi. Babene is on a seven-fight winning streak.

Youcef Ouabbas

Youcef Ouabbas, 24, is the most inexperienced fighter of the bunch.

Ouabba (3-0) has three fights under his belt with two finishes. He last fought at Bellator 280 where he stopped Matthieu Duclos by standing TKO. It was his first bout following a three-year layoff since his last professional outing.

