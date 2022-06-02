Jewel Gilbert June 20, 1974 - May 27, 2022

The 2022 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions will be held tomorrow (June 4, 2022) in Fort Pierre. Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center Executive Director Kalyn Eulberg says the PRCA sanctioned saddle bronc event brings the nation’s top cowboys and the best stock in the Midwest to the Stanley County Fairgrounds for a night of top-notch rodeo entertainment. She says the Casey Tibbs Foundation has worked hard to bring Fort Pierre the Xtreme Bronc Match it deserves.

2 DAYS AGO