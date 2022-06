St. Louis Cardinals rookie third baseman Brendan Donovan issued an apology Saturday night for tweets from his past that contained anti-gay language. According to Sarah Trotto of the Associated Press, the tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and at least one of them used an anti-gay slur. The tweets surfaced during the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, and Donovan's account was deleted shortly after the second game was completed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO