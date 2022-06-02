ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Monkeypox Case in Los Angeles County Would Be First in Southern California

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seiY7_0fypjQ3400
Test tubes labelled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Los Angeles County health officials said Thursday they have confirmed the Southern California’s first presumptive case of monkeypox, but they are awaiting final confirmation of the case by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The patient is an adult resident who recently traveled and had a known close contact to a case,” according to a statement from the county Department of Public Health. “Although the patient is symptomatic, they are doing well and not hospitalized. They are isolated from others.”

Health officials said they are performing contact-tracing to identify anyone who was in close proximity to the person, and they are engaged in “post-exposure prevention” efforts for close contacts.

Three cases of monkeypox were previously confirmed in Sacramento County in Northern California.

The infection can cause lesser symptoms such as fever and body aches before developing into a rash that spreads across the body.

Since monkeypox cases are usually more common in African nations, its appearance in the United States and more than a dozen other countries has generated headlines, particularly among a populace weary of the COVID-19 pandemic. But health officials insist COVID is far more infectious than monkeypox.

As of Wednesday, the CDC had confirmed a total of 19 monkeypox cases in the United States, including the three in Sacramento County. The Los Angeles case, if confirmed, would be the 20th nationally and fourth in California, tying the state with New York for the most in the country.

According to the county Department of Public health, the infection spreads through contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or shared items such as bedding or clothing that were contaminated with fluids. It can also be transmitted through saliva and sexual contact.

Most people who develop monkeypox have only mild illness that goes away within two to four weeks without treatment.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported, or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases. A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available online.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Lawsuit Settles Debate: California Police Can’t Share Driver Location Data Out of State

A legal agreement in Northern California will impact the way two police departments in San Diego County handle drivers’ location data. Activists represented by the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday a settlement in their lawsuit against the Marin County Sheriff for sharing data collected from automated license plate readers with out-of-state and federal agencies, in violation of two state laws.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Clothing#African Nations#Sores#The Southern California#Covid
Times of San Diego

Man Convicted of Murder in Motorcyclist’s Death from North County DUI Crash

An Escondido man was convicted by a North County jury of murder for driving drunk and crossing into oncoming traffic on state Route 79, where he fatally struck a motorcyclist. Eric Randall Cripe, 54, was also convicted Thursday of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI counts for the Aug. 22, 2021, death of Matthew Garrett Mylerberg. Before the jury received the case, Cripe also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run count involving property damage for a crash that happened earlier that day, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Crash of Skydiving Plane Near Oceanside Airport

A woman was killed and a man injured when the skydiving plane they were in crashed Friday afternoon in a field near Oceanside Municipal Airport. The single-engine Cessna 208B Caravan went down about 1:45 p.m. just east of Bob Maxwell Memorial Field as the pilot was trying to land at the airfield near state Route 76, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy