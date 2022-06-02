ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Fire in Teralta West Neighborhood Displaces 4 Adult Residents

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Crews at the scene of the house fire in Teralta West. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A house fire in the Teralta West section of City Heights displaced four residents Thursday, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze in the 4100 block of 43rd Street erupted for unknown reasons about 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to confine the flames to a single bedroom and had the fire under control within about 20 minutes, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Firefighter were also able to rescue a frightened bulldog, which was hiding in the burning room.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house, all adults, arrange for emergency shelter.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

