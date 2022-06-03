ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

West Valley leads the way with spring finalists for the Yakima Valley Sports Awards

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the return of spring state championships comes the emergence of West Valley and its exceptional senior and junior classes. The Rams amassed a Valley-high 16 selections for spring finalists in the season's 11 categories with the year-ending Yakima Valley Sports Awards event on June 8. West Valley is...

Yakima Herald Republic

CWU graduation returns to campus Saturday

Central Washington University will host in-person commencement ceremonies over the next two weekends, honoring 3,338 graduates at the three events — two in Ellensburg on Saturday, June 11. A third ceremony was already held in Kent on Snday. Thousands of friends and family members are expected to join CWU...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Selah-Moxee Canal dedicated

While French-Canadian farmers helped Moxee become a major agricultural producer, they couldn’t have done it without water. One of the canals that has brought that life-giving resource to the Moxee area marks its 121st year of formal operation on June 8. While the Selah-Moxee Canal looks quite modest compared to the nearby Roza Canal, its opening was a major event that attracted dignitaries from the west side of the state to witness it.
MOXEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kristyn F. Brammer, 28

Kristyn Faith Brammer, 28, of Ellensburg died Saturday, May 28, in Cle Elum. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kenneth Cater

Kenneth Edward Cater, 54, of Richland, WA, passed away May 23, 2022. Ken was born June 20, 1967 in Yakima, WA to Edward and Sharon Cater. He graduated from Davis High School in 1985 and started his higher education at YVC before he joined the Air Force in 1989. Ken married Dawna Wilson in 1989 and together they had 3 children, Bradley, Brittany and Brandon Cater. Ken went on to get his Master's degree in Business Administration in 1994 and became a CPA. He had his own practice for many years and continued until his passing. Ken was a loving father who found joy in riding his Harley, playing the guitar, cooking and hanging out with his dog Iggy. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cater in 2018, and his great, nephew Sawyer Savage in 2018. He is survived by his mother, Sharon, brother, Kevin, sister, Kris (Fred), as well as his children, Brad, Brittany and Brandon, along with extended family and many close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato seniors to visit elementary and middle schoolers in graduates parade

Wapato and PACE High School seniors will visit students at Wapato Middle School and the district’s four elementary schools Wednesday to inspire them toward graduation, according to a news release from the school district. As a part of the annual tradition, seniors will don their caps and gowns for...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Daniel Howard Cline

Daniel Howard Cline passed away on May 28, 2022, from a short but courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Naches, Washington, loved being outdoors camping and having bonfires. He loved rock music and was always sharing his passion of playing the guitar with his children and grandchildren. He worked at Eakin Fruit working various positions, finally becoming a line mechanic, which he loved doing until his retirement. Daniel is survived by his daughters Cassie Cline of Naches, Amy Cline-Berriman of Yakima, the mother of his daughters Lorrie Gatewood of Naches, his five grandchildren, Alexis, Kaylee, Kyla, Caleb and Bryce; his sister Tina Cline-Holmes of Moxee, and brother Donald Cline Jr. of Yakima. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Gloria Cline, his brothers Michael Cline and Steven Cline, and his beloved grandparents Howard and Ruby Cline. Daniel will be missed dearly each and every day until we all meet again. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Marybell Louise Benoit

Marybell Louise Benoit entered into eternal life on May 21, 2022. She was born, with her identical twin sister, Marylynn, on June 15, 1932 in Yakima, Washington. Her parents were Edward Joseph Ditter and Mary Matilda Bell. She grew up in Yakima, attending Saint Paul grade school and Saint Joseph Academy High School, where she was Valedictorian of her 1950 class. Her sister Marylyn was Salutatorian. Following high school, she attended Seattle University.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kjell C. Peterson, 52

Kjell Christopher Peterson, 52, of Ellensburg died Wednesday, June 1, in Cle Elum. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jose Mendoza Virrueta, 65

Jose Mendoza Virrueta, 65, of Sunnyside died Friday, June 3, in Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Anselma Vargas

The beloved matriarch of our family, Anselma Vargas, went home to be with her Lord on May 31, 2022. She spent her last moments at home with her family by her side. She was born in Garza-Valdez, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 21, 1924 to Natalia Bravo and Felipe Mireles. She married the love of her life, Jesus Vargas, Sr., on April 14, 1944. Together they raised their family in Granger, WA, where they lived the rest of their days. She enjoyed her flower garden, making puzzles, and going to yard sales, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her two siblings Gustavo Mireles and Maria Mireles, two children Jose Vargas and Hector Vargas, and two grandchildren Michele Vargas and Jesus Vargas III. She is survived by her 8 children Irma (Sergio) Martinez, Jesus Vargas Jr., Oralia (Macario) Solis, Emma (Manuel) León, Israel (Isabel) Vargas, Elva (Domingo) Alegria, Elvia (Hipolito) Serna, Michael Vargas, and numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is deeply loved and is already greatly missed. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger, WA. Internment will follow at the Zillah City Cemetery.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Albert Muzzuco, 85

Albert "AJ" Muzzuco, 85, of Cle Elum died Tuesday, May 31. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-925-2902.
CLE ELUM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

D. Dale Miller

D. Dale Miller died May 17, 2022. He was born in Belgrade, NE on December 23, 1928 to Delbert and Edith Miller, the 4th of 6 children. In 1941, the family moved to Rigby, ID. Dale graduated from Rigby Highs School in 1946. He farmed two years before serving in the Navy from 1948 - 1952. Dale married Mary Alice Reese in New Jersey. They moved to Idaho where they raised John, Michael and Curtis. Dale received his degree in Medical Technology from College of Idaho in Caldwell. He was employed at St. Luke's Hospital and the Red Cross in Boise. The family moved to Yakima and then Selah, living on acreage where he enjoyed raising livestock and gardening. He was employed at several medical laboratories. During this time their 4th son, Daniel, was born. In 1973, Dale married Janice Brand at Terrace Heights Lutheran Church. They lived in Yakima. His last employment was at Medical Center Laboratories. He retired in1994. They enjoyed traveling in China and Tibet, Europe, the Caribbean, Australia and New Zealand. During retirement Dale enjoyed gardening and golfing. Dale was a member of Terrace Heights Lutheran Church from 1959 - 2005, where he held various church council positions and sang in the choir. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church in Yakima from 2005 until his death. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ruth Cunningham and Pauline Rieken, brothers Tom, Edward and Charles Miller, first wife Mary Alice and son Michael. He is survived by his wife Janice, sons John (Indrya), Curtis and Daniel (Lisa), grandchildren Nathaniel, Jeremiah, Larissa (Max) Christopher and Tara (Henry) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the Central Lutheran Church on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service to be held at Terrace Heights memorial park at 2:00 on the 9th. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Adelia Sanchez, 67

Adelia Sanchez, 67, of Toppenish died Friday, June 3. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dennis B. Jones, 76

Dennis Brian Jones, 76, of Yakima died Monday, May 30. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Del Swanson, 84

Del Swanson, 84, of Yakima died Thursday, June 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Felix Alfaro

Felix Soto Alfaro passed away on April 9, 2022. Jose Felix Soto Alfaro was born on November 19, 1947 to Anna Maria Soto de Alfaro and Salvador Rubio Alfaro in Araro, Michoacan, Mexico. In his youth, he served as an alter boy at El Senor de Araro. In his teenage years he attended Seminary to study for the priesthood. But God had other plans for him, and Felix chose not to pursue the priesthood. In 1967 he came to the United States for work which led him to pick oranges in California and apples in Washington. In 1969 he met Katherine Mary Voelker while she was working in her parents' apple orchard in Wapato. They married on November 27, 1971 and had four children they raised in Yakima. He was an apple farmer for over 40 years until he retired in 2015. In his spare time he enjoyed reading up on history, archeology, folk tales, biographies, and literature. His love of classical music inspired him to learn the accordion. And he enjoyed working on machines and cars as a hobby. Felix is survived by his wife: Katherine Alfaro; children: Mark Alfaro, Joshua Alfaro, Joel Alfaro, and Kate Alfaro; his grandchildren: Arianna Alfaro, Marian Alfaro, and Grace Alfaro, and his siblings: Carlos Alfaro, Celina Alfaro, Irma Estrada, Elvia Alfaro, Anna Arroyo, Maria Auxillo Alfaro, and Maria Elena Alfaro. A Rosary and Funeral Mass are planned for 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 7th at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jose Magana Jr., 41

Jose Magana Jr., 41, of Wapato died Thursday, June 2, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Basalt restaurant reopens in Ellensburg

Hotel Windrow in downtown Ellensburg has reopened its restaurant, Basalt, with a new menu featuring locally sourced comfort food and extensive craft cocktail offerings. The menu includes starters like steamed mussels and spicy roasted carrots with mint and pistachio; and main dishes such as a prime rib dip, mac and cheese, and the Windrow steak, served with roasted potatoes and chimichurri sauce.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Benno J. Steckler, 72

Benno James Steckler, 72, of Yakima died Wednesday, May 25. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
YAKIMA, WA

