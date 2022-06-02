7 Fascinating Facts about the Peruvian Guinea Pig

The queen bee is the only female in the colony capable of reproducing, and she can lay up to 1,500 eggs a day. The queen gives off a pheromone that sends a message to the workers about her health and productivity. She is constantly nurtured by a court of worker bees. Among other things, they groom her and control what she eats. Throughout her larval phase they will feed her royal jelly (a nutrient-rich substance produced by worker bees) and at certain times of year workers will put their queen on a diet so she can fly long distances when the colony swarms – dividing in two when there are too many bees for one queen. One out of every three mouthfuls of our food and almost 90% of wild plants depend on pollination by animals such as bees. But pollinators are dying out. In the UK, a third of our wild bee populations are in decline. This is partly to do with habitat loss: in the UK, wildflower meadows have declined by 97% since the 1930s and just 7% of the UK’s forests are in good ecological shape.

