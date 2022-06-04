ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘Lead us out of this mess,’ UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gp7Ve_0fyp6GtI00

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden.

Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution.

The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN Environmental Programme.

Speaking on Thursday, UN chief António Guterres said that while there had been successes over the decades, including reducing ozone layer damage, humanity was far outstripping the resources of the natural world.

“Lead us out of this mess”, he demanded of the high-level attendees who included King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose country is co-hosting the summit.

“We need to change course – now – and end our senseless and suicidal war against nature,” he added.

Mr Guterres said attention must focus on “poor communities, women and girls, Indigenous peoples and the generations to come”, and added that a clean and healthy environment was a basic human right.

The two-day event featured participants from governments, activist organisations and the private sector. Youth activists included Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate, Iraqi Reem Al-Saffar, Christianne Zakour from Trinidad and Tobago, and Joan Carling, founding leader and co-director of Indigenous Peoples Rights International.

The Swedish PM said in her opening remarks that “developed countries are the ones who pollute and have polluted the most”.

“We must ensure that no country is left behind. And we must ensure that no person is left behind. The climate transition can only be done if it’s made in a social and inclusive way. This is not just an option. This is our moral obligation,” Ms Andersson added.

So-called “Leadership Dialogues” at the summit will focus on how to achieve a healthy planet and prosperity for all people, and making sure recovery from the Covid pandemic is sustainable and inclusive.

Discussions will also focus on ramping up environmental aspects of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - 17 targets adopted in 2015 to tackle issues from hunger to climate change to economic growth by 2030.

In a letter shared exclusively with The Independent last month , dozens of scientists and other academics deemed the SDGs a “failure”, with one scientist dubbing them a “systemic greenwash” that undermines “challenges to structural power”.

Comments / 12

ncman2
3d ago

Says the organization that is headquartered on prime N.Y. real estate yet pays no taxes….

Reply(1)
9
Clayton Bates
4d ago

worthless organization. what do they do except steal money?

Reply
14
JBINWV
3d ago

Rampant Pollution is not a big issue here in the US. Pollution has been on the decrease for several years.

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholm#World Leaders#Natural World#Un#The United Nations#Swedish#Kenyan#Indigenous
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
United Nations
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
The Independent

The Independent

686K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy