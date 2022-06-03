ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The "Stranger Things" Cast In Their First Big Role Vs. In The Movie Vs. In Real Life

By Lauren Garafano
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvGmX_0fyp0grK00

Stranger Things is back, baby! And it's truly one of the most chaotic seasons yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxViT_0fyp0grK00
Netflix

Now, six months after the Battle of Starcourt, the gang will return to take on their biggest threat yet: high school. Hopper is still missing, the Byers family moved away, and Eleven is still struggling without her powers. Oh, and there's the Upside Down, of course. With a new villain on our hands, we'll watch as our favorite characters put an end to the Upside Down once and for all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fn7QC_0fyp0grK00
Netflix

So, to celebrate Stranger Things ' fourth season, below are some photos of the cast in their first big role vs. in the series vs. IRL:

1. Millie Bobby Brown in her first big role as Young Alice in the Once Upon a Time spinoff series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013 :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGfpd_0fyp0grK00
ABC

Here's Millie as Eleven on Season 4 of Stranger Things:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f6Xe_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Millie in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2H6m_0fyp0grK00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

2. This is Finn Wolfhard in his first big role as himself in the music video for "Retro Oceans" by Facts in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09G6CJ_0fyp0grK00
Hearthefacts / youtube.com

Here's Finn as Mike Wheeler on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Zg7L_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Finn in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEBm0_0fyp0grK00
Jacopo Raule / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. This is Gaten Matarazzo in his first big role as Gavroche in Les Miserables in 2014:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p64a1_0fyp0grK00
Walter McBride / Getty Images

Here's Gaten as Dustin Henderson on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB6dg_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Gaten in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gj1Wr_0fyp0grK00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

4. This is Caleb McLaughlin in his first big role as Noah in Noah Dreams of Origami Fortunes in 2012:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdyWV_0fyp0grK00
Mochi Productions / Via youtube.com

Here's Caleb as Lucas Sinclair on Season 4 of Stranger Things:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z5Gc_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Caleb in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6RxO_0fyp0grK00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

5. This is Noah Schnapp in his first big role as Roger Donovan in Bridge of Spies in 2015:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkc1x_0fyp0grK00
Walt Disney Studios

Here's Noah as Will Byers on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbqQY_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy Netflix

And here's Noah in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kUm0_0fyp0grK00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. This is Sadie Sink in her first big role as Lana on The Americans in 2013:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkuAx_0fyp0grK00
FX

Here's Sadie as Max Mayfield on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bj1g5_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Sadie in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv4NI_0fyp0grK00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

7. This is Priah Ferguson in her first big role as Asia on Atlanta in 2016:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3p95_0fyp0grK00
FX

Here's Priah as Erica Sinclair on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vb69N_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Priah in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFSoL_0fyp0grK00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

8. This is Charlie Heaton in his first big role as Jason Waycott on Casualty in 2015:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yKul_0fyp0grK00
BBC One

Here's Charlie as Jonathan Byers on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxUC5_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Charlie in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ec0f_0fyp0grK00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

9. This is Natalia Dyer in her first big role as Clarissa Granger in Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46itAV_0fyp0grK00
Walt Disney Studios

Here's Natalia as Nancy Wheeler on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juFru_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Natalia in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZBjJ_0fyp0grK00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

10. This is Joe Keery in his first big role as Emmett on Chicago Fire in 2015:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2ro2_0fyp0grK00
NBC

Here's Joe Keery as Steve Harrington on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqERK_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Joe Keery in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDNJg_0fyp0grK00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

11. This is Maya Hawke in her first big role as Jo March in the BBC miniseries Little Women in 2017:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUP9_0fyp0grK00
BBC

Here's Maya as Robin Buckley on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrHMW_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Maya in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Oy4M_0fyp0grK00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Netflix

12. This is Joseph Quinn in his first big role as Arthur Havisham on Dickensian in 2015:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgTEa_0fyp0grK00
BBC One / Everett

Here's Joseph as Eddie Munson on Season 4 of Stranger Things:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnwZe_0fyp0grK00
Tina Rowden / Tina Rowden/Netflix

And here's Joseph in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJMvD_0fyp0grK00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

13. This is Eduardo Franco in his first big role as Stu on Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything in 2015:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jED3A_0fyp0grK00
Disney XD

Here's Eduardo as Argyle on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBh3u_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's Eduardo in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od8Y5_0fyp0grK00
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

14. This is Winona Ryder in her first big role as Rina in Lucas in 1986:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzjQY_0fyp0grK00
20th Century Fox

Here's Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZKjT_0fyp0grK00
Atsushi Nishijima / Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

And here's Winona in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSbEa_0fyp0grK00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

15. This is David Harbour in his first big role as Officer Shanks on As the World Turns in 1999:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fGGs_0fyp0grK00
CBS

Here's David as Jim Hopper on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24661H_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy of Netflix

And here's David in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT74k_0fyp0grK00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

16. This is Brett Gelman in his first big role as one of the various characters he played on Human Giant in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ogsm_0fyp0grK00
MTV

Here's Brett as Murray Bauman on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQFX5_0fyp0grK00
Tina Rowden / Tina Rowden/Netflix

And here's Brett in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFjXy_0fyp0grK00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

17. This is Paul Reiser in his first big role as Modell in Diner in 1982:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNOqi_0fyp0grK00
MGM

Here's Paul as Sam Owens on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LnQZ_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy Netflix

And here's Paul in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ii87m_0fyp0grK00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Writers Guild

18. Finally, this is Jamie Campbell Bower in his first big role as Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2007:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBxUk_0fyp0grK00
Paramount

Here's Jamie as Peter Ballard / One / Vecna on Season 4 of Stranger Things :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsHmz_0fyp0grK00
Courtesy Netflix

And here's Jamie in real life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9xJ8_0fyp0grK00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

