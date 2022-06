TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Two Rivers is under investigation after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. According to a release, the Two Rivers Fire Department was notified of the fire at just after 8 p.m. on June 3. When the firefighters arrived they noticed heavy smoke, with a garage fully in flames and the fire already extending into the first floor.

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO