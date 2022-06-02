ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Betty L. Grooms

 3 days ago
Betty L. Grooms, age 72 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. Betty was born November 21, 1949 in Adams County Ohio to the late James and Minnie (Boanes) Yazell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Grooms Sr., son Kenneth Grooms, Jr., daughter Bonnie Lou Grooms, one sister, Linda Potts; and two brothers, Alva Yazell and Jesse Yazell. Survivors include three daughters, Angela Corrill, Melinda Johnson and Pamela Johnson; three sisters, Shirley Plummer, Kathy Sparks and Mary Miller; one brother, Stanley Yazell; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Monday June 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Rothwell officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

