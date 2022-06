Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida State head coach Neal Studd announced that Athena Miller has joined the swimming and diving program as the associate head coach. Miller brings a wealth of experience to Tallahassee after serving one season as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh in 2021-22. While with the Panthers, Miller coached all training groups where she saw six school records set over the season.

