MISSION — Kawlija Scott, a member of the Confederated Tribes, appeared May 25 in Tribal Court, a day after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing Gabriel Freeman to death. Freeman, 27, was stabbed May 24 at his residence on Parr Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation according to a Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation press release. He was transported by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, where he was pronounced dead.

