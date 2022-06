Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate team, Lehigh Valley IronPigs want to pay homage to Philly in a very unique way. For one night only the IronPigs will change their name to “Wooder Ice.” We’d like to believe it was because of us, but the temporary name change was inspired by the “Philly slang,” as they state.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO