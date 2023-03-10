Rain & snow arriving this evening

No issues for the daylight hours today with increasing clouds. Rain and wet snow arriving this evening and gradually changing over to more snow tonight and ending tomorrow morning around 8-11AM. Highest snow amounts will be for the western 1/3 of Connecticut. Chilly for the St. Patrick’s parades in Milford & Hartford. Quiet for Sunday and good news for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade. Live coverage on NEWS8 starts at 2PM. We are still watching a large storm for Monday & Tuesday of next week.

Early this morning: Moonlit sky. Lows in the 20s inland to around 30 at the shore.

Today: Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Highs 45-50. Rain/snow developing 7-9 PM. Snow/slippery Friday overnight with 2-5 inches by dawn Saturday. Less across Southern & Eastern CT.

Tomorrow: Snow/mix ends 9-11AM. Drier afternoon & breezy with highs in the low 40s. Daylight Saving Time begins overnight–set your clocks AHEAD 1 hour!

Sunday: Mostly sunny with less wind & mild with highs near 50°. A perfect day for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Hope to see you along the route & watch our coverage on NEWS8 starting at 2PM!

Monday and Tuesday: Watching a potentially significant storm with strong winds, heavy wet snow/mix/rain. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Brighter & breezy with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

