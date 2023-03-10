Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Rain & snow arriving this evening

By Ashley BaylorGil SimmonsJoe FureySam Kantrow,

5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9nj3_0fyo6esp00

No issues for the daylight hours today with increasing clouds. Rain and wet snow arriving this evening and gradually changing over to more snow tonight and ending tomorrow morning around 8-11AM. Highest snow amounts will be for the western 1/3 of Connecticut. Chilly for the St. Patrick’s parades in Milford & Hartford. Quiet for Sunday and good news for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Parade. Live coverage on NEWS8 starts at 2PM. We are still watching a large storm for Monday & Tuesday of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP7dN_0fyo6esp00

Early this morning: Moonlit sky. Lows in the 20s inland to around 30 at the shore.

Today: Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Highs 45-50. Rain/snow developing 7-9 PM. Snow/slippery Friday overnight with 2-5 inches by dawn Saturday. Less across Southern & Eastern CT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QH3Zq_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfimC_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPXft_0fyo6esp00

Tomorrow: Snow/mix ends 9-11AM. Drier afternoon & breezy with highs in the low 40s. Daylight Saving Time begins overnight–set your clocks AHEAD 1 hour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9vb1_0fyo6esp00

Sunday: Mostly sunny with less wind & mild with highs near 50°. A perfect day for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Hope to see you along the route & watch our coverage on NEWS8 starting at 2PM!

Monday and Tuesday: Watching a potentially significant storm with strong winds, heavy wet snow/mix/rain. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Brighter & breezy with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
New Snowfall Projections Released For New Winter Storm Taking Aim On Northeast
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Middletown considers adding another Route 9 exit
Middletown, CT14 hours ago
A sign of spring: DEEP is busy stocking trout
East Granby, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PIZZA PLAYOFFS: Pleasant Pizza defeats Modern Apizza; Elm Hill takes on Mondo
Naugatuck, CT1 day ago
Connecticut’s hibernating bears are waking up
Plainville, CT2 days ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Wethersfield
Wethersfield, CT7 hours ago
Fire breaks out at home under construction on LaCava Road in Bristol
Bristol, CT1 day ago
Rocky Hill apartment building evacuated due to elevated levels of CO
Rocky Hill, CT1 day ago
Outdoor Cafes Get Late-Winter Ultimatum
New Haven, CT3 days ago
New Haven restaurants facing fines for outdoor dining
New Haven, CT2 days ago
INTERVIEW: Losing an hour to daylight saving time
New Britain, CT1 day ago
The Most Congested Stretch of Highway in the Country Garners a $7 Million Study, Tough Questions for CTDOT Staff
Stamford, CT2 days ago
VIDEO: New details about a deadly fire that tore through a Manchester home
Manchester, CT3 days ago
Nyberg – Documentary peeks into failed Powder Ridge Music Festival’s layered opposition
Middlefield, CT1 day ago
Route 4 closed in Burlington
Burlington, CT4 days ago
Southern Connecticut State University’s comfort police K9 celebrates 3rd birthday
New Haven, CT14 hours ago
Prospect Street in Ansonia reopens following police investigation
Ansonia, CT1 day ago
19 months after deadly plane crash, Trumpf breaks ground on new Farmington facility
Farmington, CT16 hours ago
Highway exits start to change on state’s major highways
New Britain, CT3 days ago
Logic, Juicy J to stop in Bridgeport on ‘College Park Tour’
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus no longer in ‘secure’ mode due to nearby police activity
New London, CT17 hours ago
Sierra O’Keefe: The Queen of the 2023 Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New Haven, CT22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy