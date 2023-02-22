Open in App
Connecticut State
WTNH

Icy patches early today with the next system coming in late day

By Joe FureySam KantrowGil SimmonsAshley Baylor,

4 hours ago

Be careful early today as icy patches have formed on roads, sidewalks, driveways & parking lots. The next system coming in with a mix of snow, ice and rain later in the afternoon through tonight. Northern Connecticut will hold on to potential slick areas longest from an icy mix. A much colder pattern for Friday & Saturday with snow showers later Saturday.

Early this morning: Be careful! Areas of freezing fog & icy spots. A pretty sunrise for parts of the state. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Today: Early icy spots & fog! Sun to a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s & low 40s. A wintry mix and rain arriving 4-7PM. Mix to rain Wednesday night except highest elevations when it will stay falling as freezing rain.

Tomorrow: AM commute issues possible for parts of northern CT. with any freezing rain & plain rain ending. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs near 35 northern CT. to near 45 southern CT.

Friday: Partly sunny & windy with gusts 30-40 mph. Temperatures falling into the 20s during the afternoon. Single digits and teens at night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow showers & a light accumulation possible. Highs in the 20s to around 30.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with a few flurries & highs 35-40.

Monday: Clouds & sun with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Rain or a mix with highs in the 40s.

