WTNH

Watching storms today

By Gil SimmonsJoe FureySam KantrowZack DuhaimeAshley Baylor,

13 hours ago

Some active weather today as thunderstorms are expected to develop with isolated areas of heavy rain, strong wind gusts & hail. There is a Flood Watch up for parts of inland Connecticut and there are River Flood Warnings still up for sections of the Connecticut River & Housatonic River. We are also tracking some wildfire smoke coming through at times. The humidity remains high today & drops lower later tomorrow & Thursday. More rain is expected Friday.

Today: A mix of smoky sun and clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with a strong wind gust & hail. Isolated flash flooding possible. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s & a higher heat index.

Tonight: A few evening storms and late patchy fog. The humidity will drop a bit with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Lots of clouds through midday & rain near the shoreline then some sun & a smoky sky again with poor air quality. Isolated shower or storm & humidity slowly dropping with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday: Sun & a smoky sky with moderate humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

Friday: Showers & thunderstorms with high humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds with moderate humidity. A few pop-up storms, but most towns stay dry with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Some showers & storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

