Watching storms today

Some active weather today as thunderstorms are expected to develop with isolated areas of heavy rain, strong wind gusts & hail. There is a Flood Watch up for parts of inland Connecticut and there are River Flood Warnings still up for sections of the Connecticut River & Housatonic River. We are also tracking some wildfire smoke coming through at times. The humidity remains high today & drops lower later tomorrow & Thursday. More rain is expected Friday.

Today: A mix of smoky sun and clouds with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe with a strong wind gust & hail. Isolated flash flooding possible. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s & a higher heat index.

Tonight: A few evening storms and late patchy fog. The humidity will drop a bit with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Lots of clouds through midday & rain near the shoreline then some sun & a smoky sky again with poor air quality. Isolated shower or storm & humidity slowly dropping with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday: Sun & a smoky sky with moderate humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

Friday: Showers & thunderstorms with high humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds with moderate humidity. A few pop-up storms, but most towns stay dry with highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Some showers & storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.