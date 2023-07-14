Storms Moving Out, More Possible Later On

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire state. The ground is so saturated, so the rain has no where to go. If there are any gusts, that could bring down some smaller trees. We’ll see some sunshine break out this afternoon, but in turn, that could lead to more thundershowers. Definitely keep an eye on the radar this afternoon and listen for any more watches or warnings to be issued. Saturday looks much better–plenty of sun with a chance of a pop up thundershower inland. More showers/storms looming for Sunday. It won’t be a washout, but on/off through the day.

This Afternoon: Some sun, leading to more showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Thundershowers early, then drying out. Patchy fog possible. Lows near 70°.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A pop up shower/storm possible inland. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: More on/off thundershowers. Highs near 80°.

Monday: Mostly dry. A pop up thundershower possible. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90°.

Tuesday: Chance of spotty showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Chance of thundershowers. Highs in the mid 80s.

