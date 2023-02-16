Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
WTNH

It was 70 degrees Thursday!! Periods of rain Friday. Clearing, windy, and much colder Friday night. Beautiful, seasonable Saturday

By Joe FureyGil SimmonsAshley BaylorSam Kantrow,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dptej_0fyo6esp00

Welcome to MAY!! It was a record shattering 70 degrees across southern Connecticut on Thursday. Keep the umbrella nearby with periods of rain through Friday mid-afternoon and temps 55-60. Clearing, windy and sharply colder by Friday evening. Bright and brisk Saturday(40 degrees). More clouds and milder Sunday(50 degrees).

Tonight: Cloudy with spotty light rain/drizzle/fog. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain with temperatures 55-60 through early/mid-afternoon, then clearing, windy and sharply colder by evening. Teens and 20s Saturday night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4dcQ_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5I0x_0fyo6esp00

Saturday: Bright, breezy and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUPyC_0fyo6esp00

Sunday: Early sun, mostly cloudy and milder. Highs 45-50°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BiSj_0fyo6esp00

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 40°.

Thursday: Another system with a chance of rain/mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State
The Little-Known Park In Connecticut That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Derby, CT1 day ago
Where Shall We Walk Today?
Old Saybrook, CT1 day ago
The Longest Largemouth Bass in Connecticut Still Lurks at Quassy
Middlebury, CT2 days ago
Most Popular
Security video of Smash and Grab Burglary, 2-13-23, 32nd and Connecticut
Joplin, MO2 days ago
Could Someone Bring the Nordic Lodge Buffet to Connecticut?
Charlestown, RI2 days ago
Connecticut Residents Just Can’t Get Enough Of The Hulking Sandwiches From This Tasty Bagel Shop
West Hartford, CT2 days ago
This City in Connecticut Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Connecticut
Guilford, CT1 day ago
Educating Connecticut: New Haven schools working to get young readers back on track
New Haven, CT8 hours ago
Connecticut long-term care facility residents, staff advocate for more staff, air conditioning
Hartford, CT12 hours ago
Waterbury could be the first city in Connecticut to get red-light cameras
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Conn. restaurants hoping for Valentine’s Day boost
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Stone Academy locations to close immediately
East Hartford, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy