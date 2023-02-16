It was 70 degrees Thursday!! Periods of rain Friday. Clearing, windy, and much colder Friday night. Beautiful, seasonable Saturday

Welcome to MAY!! It was a record shattering 70 degrees across southern Connecticut on Thursday. Keep the umbrella nearby with periods of rain through Friday mid-afternoon and temps 55-60. Clearing, windy and sharply colder by Friday evening. Bright and brisk Saturday(40 degrees). More clouds and milder Sunday(50 degrees).

Tonight: Cloudy with spotty light rain/drizzle/fog. Mild. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain with temperatures 55-60 through early/mid-afternoon, then clearing, windy and sharply colder by evening. Teens and 20s Saturday night!

Saturday: Bright, breezy and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Early sun, mostly cloudy and milder. Highs 45-50°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: More clouds than sun with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. Highs near 40°.

Thursday: Another system with a chance of rain/mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.