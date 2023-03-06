Another Bright and Mild Day!

After a pleasant Sunday, we can look forward to more sunshine and mild temperatures today! The mercury will top out in the upper 40s, near 50° this afternoon. Overnight, a clipper system will slide to our south. There is a chance for some stray flurries or snow showers–if that happens, very little accumulation expected. Tuesday will be cooler due to a brisk northwest breeze. Overall, this week looks pretty quiet–until Friday night. Both of our computer models are showing a storm for this weekend. There’s slightly more agreement in precip and timing. Right now, it looks like we could see rain and snow developing Friday night and continuing through Saturday. Hopefully, we won’t have any issues for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday!

Today: Plenty of sunshine. A few afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 40s, near 50°.

Tonight: More clouds with a chance of passing flurries/snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy. Cooler, highs near 40°.

Wednesday: Scattered clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Next Weekend: Watching for a potential storm that could bring rain and snow on Saturday. Daylight Saving Time BEGINS Sunday morning!

Monday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 40s.

