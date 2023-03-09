Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
WTNH

Snow Friday night/early Saturday!

By Gil SimmonsAshley BaylorJoe FureySam Kantrow,

17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Puft8_0fyo6esp00

It was a pleasant Thursday with highs 50+ degrees for the 23rd time since January 1st!!. Quiet overnight until around sunset Friday(5:53 PM). WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CT. FRIDAY NIGHT/EARLY SATURDAY. Increasing cloudiness Friday afternoon with rain/mix/snow spreading across the state from west to east between 6-8 pm. Snow will fall from Friday night into early Saturday morning with 2-5 inches!! Less across Southeastern Connecticut. Saturday afternoon looks drier and windy with highs in the low 40s. Talk about luck of the Irish–the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade weather on Sunday is beautiful with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees!! Keep tuned to the forecast all weekend long as there is the potential for a Nor’Easter Monday through Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TP7dN_0fyo6esp00

Tonight: Moonlit sky. Lows in the low-mid 20s inland to around 30 at the shore.

Friday: Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Rain/snow developing 6-8 PM. Snow/slippery Friday night with 2-5 inches by dawn Saturday. Less SE CT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PZK8_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zwj0z_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ei1Yb_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5Xew_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds6nu_0fyo6esp00

Saturday: Snow ends early. Drier afternoon, windy with highs in the low 40s. Daylight Saving Time BEGINS overnight–set your clocks AHEAD 1 hour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGDJT_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7wGU_0fyo6esp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9vb1_0fyo6esp00

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild with highs near 50°. Perfect day for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Hope to see you along the route!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTxUX_0fyo6esp00

Monday and Tuesday: Watching a potential storm with strong winds, heavy wet snow/mix/rain. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Brighter with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Connecticut bears down for second snowfall in 1 week
Hartford, CT5 days ago
A sign of spring: DEEP is busy stocking trout
East Granby, CT1 day ago
Connecticut’s hibernating bears are waking up
Plainville, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Most Congested Stretch of Highway in the Country Garners a $7 Million Study, Tough Questions for CTDOT Staff
Stamford, CT2 days ago
Logic, Juicy J to stop in Bridgeport on ‘College Park Tour’
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Is Connecticut’s Charles Island Really Cursed? History Makes a Solid Case
Milford, CT1 day ago
8 of the Best Spots in Connecticut for Finger Lickin’ Chicken Wings
Brookfield, CT2 days ago
The First Sign of Spring 2023 is Here Connecticut
Southbury, CT3 days ago
Casablanca screenings hope to spark love of Connecticut theaters
Madison, CT21 hours ago
Proposals introduced to boost Connecticut police, firefighter numbers
New Haven, CT42 minutes ago
Made in Connecticut: Naugatuck metal fabricator creates art and architecture
Naugatuck, CT2 days ago
CT weighs solutions for a massive trash problem with no easy fix
Hartford, CT10 hours ago
CT Lottery celebrates the state’s first Lucky for Life winner of the year
Greenwich, CT3 days ago
Made in Connecticut: HyAxiom
South Windsor, CT2 days ago
State to consider bear hunting bill, animal activists to protest at Capitol
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Enfield prison Willard Correctional Institution to close in April; prisoners to be moved
Enfield, CT4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy