Snow Friday night/early Saturday!

It was a pleasant Thursday with highs 50+ degrees for the 23rd time since January 1st!!. Quiet overnight until around sunset Friday(5:53 PM). WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CT. FRIDAY NIGHT/EARLY SATURDAY. Increasing cloudiness Friday afternoon with rain/mix/snow spreading across the state from west to east between 6-8 pm. Snow will fall from Friday night into early Saturday morning with 2-5 inches!! Less across Southeastern Connecticut. Saturday afternoon looks drier and windy with highs in the low 40s. Talk about luck of the Irish–the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade weather on Sunday is beautiful with sunshine and highs around 50 degrees!! Keep tuned to the forecast all weekend long as there is the potential for a Nor’Easter Monday through Tuesday.

Tonight: Moonlit sky. Lows in the low-mid 20s inland to around 30 at the shore.

Friday: Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Rain/snow developing 6-8 PM. Snow/slippery Friday night with 2-5 inches by dawn Saturday. Less SE CT.

Saturday: Snow ends early. Drier afternoon, windy with highs in the low 40s. Daylight Saving Time BEGINS overnight–set your clocks AHEAD 1 hour!

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild with highs near 50°. Perfect day for the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Hope to see you along the route!

Monday and Tuesday: Watching a potential storm with strong winds, heavy wet snow/mix/rain. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Brighter with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.

