2 Hall cases included in Southern Baptists' list of child sex abuse

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Top administrative leaders for the SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in America, have released a secret list of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of sexual abuse. - photo by Associated Press

Two men associated with Hall County Baptist churches were on a list of sexual abuse allegations released by national church leaders.

Both men were sentenced more than a decade ago on child molestation charges.

The 205-page database by the Southern Baptist Convention was made public May 26. It includes more than 700 entries from cases that largely span from 2000 to 2019.

On its website, the Southern Baptist Convention said the list was being made public “as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the convention.”

“Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse,” according to the Southern Baptist Convention. “Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

Jacob Alan Morris, 37, was indicted on eight counts of child molestation in September 2009 involving four different girls between 2006-2009.

Morris’s father was the senior pastor of Concord Baptist Church, and Morris was at one point the director of the children’s worship.

In June 2009, Hall County investigators got a call from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County investigators informed the department that Morris was in custody for separate charges.

According to the plea transcript, Michael Jackson’s death was “all over the news,” which sparked discussion about the allegations against the singer. The 8-year-old girl disclosed that Morris inappropriately touched her, according to the transcript.

According to the plea transcript, the first incident happened at Concord Baptist Church.

The victims’ families attended Concord Baptist Church and “really took (Morris) in,” treating him as a family member, according to the transcript.

According to the plea transcript, he was given a life sentence from the Douglas County case. In Hall County, he was given an 80-year sentence in August 2010 with the first 30 years in prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Morris was most recently moved to Dodge State Prison in Chester.

Defense attorney Anne Watson did not return a request for comment.

The Rev. Clint Ivy, lead pastor at Concord Baptist Church, said there hasn’t been much discussion of the list with the congregation, and he said he did not have plans to do so at the moment.

Ivy is new to the church as of roughly 10 months ago.

“Even before this report, there’s been safeguards in place and continue to be put in place, because we want to make sure it is a safe environment for people to come and attend,” Ivy said, though he did not specify what those safeguards were.

Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton, who was elected last month to the Superior Court bench, was the prosecutor in the Morris case. Burton declined to comment.

Investigators sought warrants for Phillip Glenn Terrell, 50, of Flowery Branch, in April 2007 alleging sexual acts with two young boys in 2005 and 2006.

According to the warrants, Terrell molested the boys at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Atlanta Highway.

According to previous reports in The Times, Terrell was a leader of the church’s youth group. The congregation moved away and changed its name, according to The Times February 2010 report.

Terrell was previously acquitted of child molestation in Paulding County in 2002 before being hired at Emmanuel Baptist Church, a fact unknown to church officials, according to the 2010 Times report.

Terrell took a plea deal in February 2010 on three counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 32 years on probation. Terrell received credit for three years in jail before his plea.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Terrell is in the Augusta State Medical Prison and has a maximum possible release date of March 28, 2025.

The prosecutor in the case, Vanessa Sykes, left the district attorney’s office a decade ago and said she had no memory of the case’s details when reached by The Times for comment.

The list’s existence became widely known when the independent firm, Guidepost Solutions, included it in its bombshell report detailing how the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee mishandled allegations of sex abuse, stonewalled numerous survivors and prioritized protecting the SBC from liability.

Jojo Thomas, the Chattahoochee Baptist Association’s director of missions, said everybody wants to do whatever it takes to create a safe environment for all people to worship.

Thomas said there has been disappointment among church leaders at the actions from those at the national level, who have been accused of withholding information or failing to act.

Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. The creation of an “offender information system” was one of the key recommendations in the report by Guidepost, which was contracted by the Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an outside investigation.

In reckoning with the list’s release, Thomas said church leaders will likely assess what safeguards are in place to prevent abuse and see what additions, if any, need to be added.

Thomas said most churches have already required background checks for people who work with children. Another common policy is having at least two people who are unrelated be in the room with children.

“For most churches, there’s never a situation where an individual keeps kids by themselves,” Thomas said. “There’s always another adult there.”

Also in the wake of the report's release, survivors have been calling in information about abuse allegations to the Executive Committee, Guidepost and members of a task force set up to oversee the firm's investigation, according to a joint statement from the three entities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.