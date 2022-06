MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a person with disabilities wasn’t hurt after a car they were riding in was stolen Sunday afternoon. Police say they were called to the 4700 block of E. Washington Ave. just after 2 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about the incident. According to police, the person with disabilities was in the car with the engine running while their caretaker went inside a building to get food. A 43-year-old man reportedly got into the car and drove off while the caretaker was away.

