TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Before signing the $110 billion dollar state budget Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis also vetoed three billion dollars in spending from the plan. One million of which, was dedicated to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend who says they were disappointed by the decision as they were planning to use the money to expand distribution and get food to more people in more rural communities.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO