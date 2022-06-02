ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Announces Three Upcoming "Open Streets" Events

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced three new Open Streets events Thursday. Boston's Open Streets program will close three streets to motor vehicle traffic on three different weekends in the upcoming months:. Each event will last from 9 a.m....

kiss108.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
westobserver.com

WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit. Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Sen. Collins Named Port Person of the Year

BOSTON – Senator Nick Collins was named Port Person of Boston by the Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Boston and was acknowledged at their annual Maritime Day Celebration on May 25th. Senator Collins was cited for “his work to ensure that the Port of Boston, which...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
miltonscene.com

2022 Summer Concert Series schedule announced!

Concerts take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., at the Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green in front of Milton Town Hall. Sponsored by: Milton Early Childhood Alliance, Milton Parks & Rec. Dept. and Fallon Ambulance. June 15, 2022 (Wednesday) Black Velvet Band. Sponsored by: Milton Rotary and...
MILTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Juneteenth a chance for new customs and rituals

TWO YEARS AFTER George Floyd and just days after the final victims of last month’s racial murders in Buffalo, it’s hard not to reflect on America’s long and painful history of racism and hate. Incidents like New York City Draft Riots of 1863, the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, the 1963 Baptist Street Church Bombing, the Charleston Church Massacre of 2015, and many more, are markers on a road of racial cruelty that again today finds home in parts of the American mainstream.
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

Rap artist killed in Springfield 'motivated a lot of people'

A 30-year-old man who was killed last weekend at the Saga VIP Lounge in Springfield, Massachusetts, is being remembered as a star in the city’s rap scene. As an artist, David Carrasquillo went by the name BossDawn. His bio on Soundcloud says music has been his full-time career since 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

USS Constitution to celebrate queen's jubilee

BOSTON - Historic locations in Boston will be joining the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee across the pond.Old North Church, where Paul Revere's famous "one if by land, two if by sea" lantern signal was sent, will host a service at 11 a.m. marking 70 years on the throne for the queen. Church bells will chime to mark the jubilee, with the British Consulate-General and the Royal Naval Attache to the United States in attendance. In the afternoon, the USS Constitution will host a special ceremony on board. "Old Ironsides" may have fought against the British in the War of 1812, but on Sunday it will fire a cannon salute and have a ceremonial raising of the UK Union Flag in recognition of the jubilee.The queen was a guest on board the USS Constitution during her visit to Boston in 1976, the first Massachusetts visit by a reigning British monarch."It's going to be a really exciting day," consul-general Peter Abbott told WBZ-TV.The events are free and open to the public. The first 100 people on board the ship will get special Platinum Jubilee coins and pins. Guests are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. at the Charlestown Navy Yard.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Roxbury

The event will feature multiple live bands and great food. June 2022 will mark the 17th year since the proclamation of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, which stands to recognize the influence of the Caribbean people on the history and culture of the United States. Roxbury, Dorchester, and its surrounding areas...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fitness#Wbz Newsradio#Copley Connect#The Boston Public Library
WBUR

Mass. Democrats back Sullivan over Galvin in secretary of state's race

Quentin Palfrey was endorsed for attorney general, Tanisha Sullivan was endorsed for secretary of state and Chris Dempsey was endorsed for state auditor, but every Democrat running for those offices this year secured enough support Saturday from delegates at the state Democratic Party convention to lock up a spot on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
MILTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died

BOSTON – Former WBZ-TV anchor and reporter Shelby Scott has died at age 86. Scott worked at WBZ from 1965 until her retirement in 1996.She came to WBZ from Seattle to anchor the noon news, eventually becoming half of the nation's first all-female anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977.She became legendary for storm coverage, prompting the Boston Globe to jokingly measure snowfall in "Shelbys" instead of feet.After her retirement, she would return to WBZ to cover major storms, including the 1997 April Fools' Day Blizzard."We are so sad to learn of the passing of Shelby Scott. Shelby was a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ giving away free donuts for National Donut Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is sweetening up sugar lovers’ Fridays by offering free donuts with the purchase of any beverage for National Donut Day. Dunkin’ fans can pick up their sweet treats on June 3 at participating Dunkin’ locations while supplies last. The holiday started in...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy