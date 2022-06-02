Students in San Jose Rally for Abortion

For thirty-five years, the Review has documented the repression of students’ heterodox ideas. Recently, however, professors who challenge progressive ideology are now being increasingly targeted. They have fewer job prospects, often bear visible hostility, and even risk losing tenure. Students are not only less willing to accept instruction that does not conform with progressive orthodoxy — they feel psychologically threatened by it. Of course, academic disagreement, particularly between generations, has occurred since Aristotle left Plato’s Academy to found his Lyceum. However, when disagreement arises in the modern university, students resort to silencing, removing, and punishing professors with whom they disagree.
