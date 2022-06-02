ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students in San Jose Rally for Abortion

By Reproductive Rights Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhushi Nigam, a junior at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, planned and led a rally on March 18 because they believe that it is important for students to rise up against injustice. Another student told the school...

KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds march in San Francisco for more stringent gun laws

SAN FRANCISCO - Advocates for stronger gun laws demonstrated Saturday afternoon at one of the most iconic spots in San Francisco, The Golden Gate Bridge. It was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and in light of recent mass shootings in America, many people wanted to speak out against gun violence.
Victim’s Advocate Questions Santa Clara DA’s Commitment to Victims

San Jose, CA – On a sunny Sunday morning, a small group of people gathered near City Hall in Cupertino to listen to candidates for Santa Clara District Attorney. Margaret Petros, Executive Director at Mothers Against Murder (MAM), a nonprofit victim advocacy organization, asked Santa Clara DA Jeff Rosen to release victim services statistics and the how much funding victims have received while he has been district attorney.
Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! Hunters Point Community Residents Speak Out

Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on June 3, 2022 to support a San Francisco's Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of Hunters Point superfund sight. Over $1 billion of US government funds have already been spent to remediate the site as well as Treasure Island but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated. The speakers also talked about the capture of government regulatory agencies by Lennar and other developers and their collusion with politicians who have allowed this development.
When Students Silence Teachers - A Response to the COMPLIT123 Incident

For thirty-five years, the Review has documented the repression of students’ heterodox ideas. Recently, however, professors who challenge progressive ideology are now being increasingly targeted. They have fewer job prospects, often bear visible hostility, and even risk losing tenure. Students are not only less willing to accept instruction that does not conform with progressive orthodoxy — they feel psychologically threatened by it. Of course, academic disagreement, particularly between generations, has occurred since Aristotle left Plato’s Academy to found his Lyceum. However, when disagreement arises in the modern university, students resort to silencing, removing, and punishing professors with whom they disagree.
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley homeless students could see guaranteed income

A state bill from a Silicon Valley legislator could bring hope and help to homeless high school students. Introduced by state Sen. Dave Cortese, Senate Bill 1341 provides $50 million to $75 million in aid to homeless youth. The bill aims to uplift about 15,000 high school seniors with guaranteed income of $1,000 per month for five months until they begin college, vocational training or enter the workforce. The bill has cleared the state Senate and is headed to the Assembly for approval. The income will be provided from April 2023 to August 2023.
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo woman creates wall to bring community together

SAN MATEO (KPIX) -- The past two years have been tough on everyone in one way or another.Amie Tyler created a community healing wall and placed it in downtown San Mateo."The point of this wall is, really, to focus on collective healing and everything that we've all been through during the pandemic," she said. "To help us collectively heal and release some of the heaviness we've been carrying."People are encouraged to post their thoughts on the wall.  There are four chalkboards -- two for grief and loss and two for gratitude and hope."The idea behind it is to kind of...
NBC Bay Area

25% of Bay Area Residents Living in Poverty: Report

Even in one of the wealthiest areas on the planet, the latest numbers from a United Way Bay Area report show one in four people living in the region are living in poverty. It's a sobering statistic putting a spotlight on the Bay Area's growing income inequality. There are several...
indybay.org

Petition: Repeal the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance

Santa Cruz Cares is calling on all our neighbors to take a stand against the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance (OVO). Our neighborhood group filed an appeal to the California Coastal Commission to block OVO from receiving its Coastal Design Permit, which the City needs in order to begin enforcing these deeply harmful parking restrictions in the Coastal Zone (e.g. Delaware Ave, Shaffer Rd, Natural Bridges, where many larger vehicles currently park).
Antelope Valley Press

41-year sentence for ex-Air Force sergeant

OAKLAND — A former US Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement was sentenced to 41 years in prison, Friday, for the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality.
KION News Channel 5/46

Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco Bay Area prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old woman with a hate crime after she hurled racist epithets at a Starbucks manager and struck a customer several times. The woman was arraigned in Santa Clara County Thursday and faces jail time if convicted of a misdemeanor hate crime, the The post Hate crime charge for California woman in Starbucks attack appeared first on KION546.

Community Policy