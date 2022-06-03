June Carnivals and Festivals in NYC, Long Island, Westchester & Rockland

Start summer early at a festival, carnival or fair with your family in or near NYC this month!

Kick off your summer early with the kids at an exciting festival or carnival in or near NYC this month! There's nothing like chowing down on yummy fair food and hitting all the the best rides, strolling through the crowds and enjoying the warm weather and fresh air with your whole family. We've rounded up the best upcoming festivals, carnivals and fairs New York has to offer this June throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island!

June Festivals and Carnivals in Manhattan

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12 through Sunday, June 26, See website for schedule

WHERE: Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, 125 Maiden Lane , Lower Manhattan

WHAT: Experience a dazzling and wide-ranging array of dance and musical performances, visual art installations, film, participatory processions, family events, and more, all by groundbreaking artists in NYC.

WANT TO GO? Due to limited capacity, some events require advance registration.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 26, 12-4pm

WHERE: Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side

WHAT: Experience the spirit of the ever-changing Lower East Side and the immigrant experience in New York City today through music, dance, crafts, cultural practices, foodways, and more!

June Festivals and Carnivals in Brooklyn

Free event!

WHEN: April 3- Oct. 30, Sundays, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Prospect Park Breeze Hill, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

WHAT: Smorgasburg, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, is considered the “Woodstock of Eating.” Local and regional food purveyors will gather to offer a range of cuisines.

Free event!

WHEN: June 3-4, 2-7pm

WHERE: Valentino Park and Pier, Coffey St. & Ferris St., Red Hook

WHAT: Music, performances, face painting, kayaking, a community resource fair and more are all part of this two-day festival.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-6pm

WHERE: 5th Ave., from 69th to 85th Streets, Bay Ridge

WHAT: The #FunOn5th Festival is back with diverse merchants and vendors, artists, and live local bands.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 3-5pm

WHERE: Cortelyou Road Merchants Association, Cortelyou Road, Flatbush

WHAT: Come out and listen to local musicians across three locations.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 2-6pm

WHERE: Maria Hernandez Park, Knickerbocker Avenue, Ridgewood

WHAT: This fiction festival celebrates the best in fantasy fiction throughout the ages. See your favorite Cartoon and Fairytale characters from the most beloved cartoons and fairytales including Paw Patrol, Cinderella, Dora the Explorer and Aladdin, Make Your Own Royal House and Cartoon Sing-A-Long, See your favorite sci fi & fantasy characters from Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and Harry Potter, Star Wars Jedi Academy and Harry Potter Wizarding School- all this and more! NYSoM Once Upon A Time in NYC will be Hosted by none other than Darth Vader.

Free event!

WHEN: June 25-26, Saturday and Sunday, 3-7pm

WHERE: Liberty Lawn at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street, Brooklyn Heights

WHAT: See over thirty women-identified Brooklyn and NYC Americana musicians perform original and traditional songs on a variety of string instruments spanning a range of genres including Country, Folk, Blues, Old Time, Bluegrass, and Jazz.

June Festivals and Carnivals in Queens

WHEN: April 16- Aug. 20, Saturdays, 5pm-12am

WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona

WHAT: This large, family-friendly open-air night market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food and featuring small-scale cultural performances.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 5; Wednesday-Friday, 4-11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12-11pm

WHERE: Under the RFK Bridge, 19 19th St., Astoria

WHAT: Queens' picturesque Astoria Park comes alive with the sights, sounds and aromas of the midway featuring rides, games and carnival cuisine for the whole family.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30/20 tickets, or $60/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Free event!

WHEN: June 3-4, Friday and Saturday, 12-5pm

WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

AGES: All

WHAT: Join the museum for two days of arts and festivities featuring Queens artisans and small local businesses representing a variety of cultures from the World’s Borough, as well as costumed historical interpreters.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 1-4pm

WHERE: Queensbridge Park, Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

AGES: All

WHAT: The event will feature the Blue Bus Project, music , art & crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, sports activities, and prizes.

WANT TO GO? https://nycgovparks.org/parks/queensbridgepark.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 12-4:30pm

WHERE: Dutch Kills Playground, 36th Avenue & Crescent Street, Long Island City

WHAT: Come enjoy an afternoon of performances from artists that will take you around the globe!

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 1-4pm

WHERE: Captain Tilly Park, Chapin Pkwy. & Gothic Dr., Jamaica

AGES: All

WHAT: The event will feature music, arts & crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, popcorn, sports activities, and prizes.

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 1-6pm

WHERE: Bayside Village BID, Bell Blvd between 38th and 43rd Avenues, Bayside

AGES: All

WHAT: Try over 35 restaurants, play minigolf and ping pong, and check out the entertainment from live music to dancers to Aerialists, and more!

WANT TO GO? In advance: $35; $15 children younger than 12; Day of event: $45; $20 children younger than 12.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 11am–4pm

WHERE: Rockaway Parkway, Between Linden Blvd and Church Avenue, Brownsville

WHAT: Free activities include book giveaway, health screenings, fun activities for kids, classic car show, grocery giveaway and more.

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 12-5pm

WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

WHAT: This outdoor event will feature women-identifying comic artists and will have art workshops, music, local vendors, and a live model drawing session.

WHEN: June 17 through June 19; Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 5-11pm; Sunday, 5-10pm

WHERE: Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 84-35 152nd Street, Jamaica

WHAT: Enjoy live Greek music, carnival rides & games, and plenty of delicious traditional Greek food and drinks including their famous Loukoumades!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods and rides.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 12-4:30pm

WHERE: Queens Museum, 111-01 Corona Ave., Flushing

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Inti Raymi, or Sun Festival, with a ceremony by Abya Yala Arte y Cultura, art making for the whole family, and dance performances from the Andes.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 12-7pm

WHERE: Court Square Civic Association, 43-15 Crescent Street, Long Island City

WHAT: The Court Square Civic Association and local restaurant M. Wells will host a day filled with activities for all ages, including live music, food, drinks, crafts, a pop-up playground, kiddie pools, puppet acts, comedy, vinyl vendors and more. Crescent Street will be open and car-free, allowing local residents and visitors space to hang outside, relax and enjoy the day with the community.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 1-4pm

WHERE: Brookville Park, Brookville Boulevard and 144 Avenue, Rosedale

WHAT: The event will feature music, arts & crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, popcorn, sports activities, and prizes.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 26, 1-4pm

WHERE: Katzman Playground in Yellowstone Park, 106-21 68th Ave., Forest Hills

WHAT: Celebrate summer with music, arts & crafts, games, fitness challenges, inflatables, sports activities, and prizes.

Free event!

WHEN: Monday, June 27, 12-4pm

WHERE: Playground in Wayanda Park, 217-60-217-72, Hollis Ave., Cambria Heights

WHAT: Celebrate the last day of school with an afternoon of fun including basketball skills and drills and gameplay, fitness challenges, an obstacle course, and prizes.

June Festivals and Carnivals in the Bronx

Free event!

WHEN: June 3 through June 5; Friday, 3:30-7pm; Saturday, 1-7pm; Sunday, 1-5pm

WHERE: Father Gigante Plaza, 878 Tiffany St., Bronx

WHAT: This year’s festival features an array of artists including those from Hunts Point Alliance for Children who will be presenting Shakespearean monologues related to music and art.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 1-3pm

WHERE: Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E., Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Bring the family out for fitness and food demos, arts and crafts, games, raffles and more!

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 1-7pm

WHERE: Fordham Plaza , 1 Fordham Plaza , Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out to the largest family friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complet with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more.

June Festivals and Carnivals in Westchester

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 12-6pm

WHERE: Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla

AGES: All

WHAT: Experience an afternoon of entertainment featuring experts in traditional Asian dance and song and masters of the martial arts, activities for children, vendors, and more.

Free event!

WHEN: June 4-5, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Tibbets Park, 1 North Broadway at Main St., White Plains

AGES: All

WHAT: Discover emerging artists, check out the free children’s art workshop, and shop for one-of-a-kind goods.

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce, Main Street, Tarrytown

AGES: All

WHAT: Main Street transforms into an outdoor market with food, music, local retailers, arts & craft, souvenirs and more!

June Festivals and Carnivals in Nassau, Long Island

WHEN: June 2 through June 5; Thursday, 5-10pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday, 12-10pm

WHERE: Herricks Community Center, 999 Herricks Road, New Hyde Park

WHAT: There's something for everyone at this family-friendly annual event, from midway rides and games for all ages to fair food for every appetite.

WANT TO GO? Carnival admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site while supplies last. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30/20 tickets, or $60/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.)

Free event!

WHEN: June 4-5, 10am-6pm

WHERE: Kennedy Plaza, 1 W Chester St., Long Beach

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Long Beach's centennial at this festival featuring art and food. On Sunday, the day will include a Parade, Heritage Walkway Dedication, Time Capsule Ceremony, Entertainment and cake.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Port Washington Town Dock, 347 Main St., Port Washington

AGES: All

WHAT: This fun fair will feature over 70 craft vendors. Enjoy cruises on a luxury yacht, a children's fun park and fun stage, food court and more.

WHEN: June 8 through June 12; Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday, 12-10pm

WHERE: The Mall at The Source, 1500 Old Country Road, Westbury

WHAT: Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with rides and games for all ages and favorite fair food.

WANT TO GO? Carnival admission and parking are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site while supplies last or online before 5 pm June 8 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $30/20 tickets, or $60/50 tickets plus one free ride. (Rides take two or more tickets each.)

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Franklin Square, Franklin Ave. at Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy live entertainment, bounce houses for kids, and plenty of great fun food!

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 3-8pm

WHERE: Eisenhower Park, 1899 Park Blvd., Westbury

WHAT: Enjoy an afternoon of fun at Long Island's largest celebration of Israel! Sid Jacobson JCC's Israelfest is teaming up with Jewish Community Relations Council of Long Island's Celebrate Israel Concert at Eisenhower Park with a performance by Israeli pop star Eliad, activities, dancing, music, and more.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 12-5pm

WHERE: Hicksville LIRR - Parking Lot H16 & H17, 125 W. John Street, Hicksville

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth with line-up of various food vendor exhibitions, local Black vendors, live Deejay, African drumming, and performers.

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.

WHEN: June 30- July 10, Mondays-Fridays, 5-11pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12-11pm

WHERE: Nassau Live Center, 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

AGES: All

WHAT: The all-new fair features amazing entertainment such as the Royal Hanneford Big Top Circus, Kid Bucks Game Show, an educational experience at the Exotic Animal Zoo, and brand-new amusement rides and attractions!

WANT TO GO? Admission $10; FREE admission for children under 36'; Ride bracelets start at $35; Individual ride tickets start at $1.50.

June Festivals and Carnivals in Long Island, Suffolk

WHEN: May 28- June 26, Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-6pm

WHERE: Garden Of Eve Organic Farm, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy strawberry-themed foods in theFarm Café, fresh fruit smoothies, ice cream, and more.

WANT TO GO? $10.95; free for children younger than 2.

WHEN: May 28- June 26, 9am-6pm, daily

WHERE: Garden Of Eve, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead

AGES: All

WHAT: Spend the day with unlimited access to U-pick organic to the Strawberry field, Family Fun Fields, pedal karts, hay tower, farm animals, spider web, and more.

WANT TO GO? $10.95; additional fee for berries.

WHEN: June 2 through June 5; Thursday, 5-10pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 12-11pm; Sunday, 12-9pm

WHERE: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 200 Great East Neck Road, West Babylon

WHAT: Celebrate Greek culture with traditional foods, live music, children's games and rides, specialty boutiques, and guided church tours.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free; prices vary for rides, games, and food

WHEN: June 4-5, 9am-5pm

WHERE: Greenport Harbor Brewery, 42155 Main Road, Peconic

AGES: All

WHAT: This family fun event includes dogs of all kinds competing in “The Long Jump”, “The High Jump” and “Speed Retrieve” by running from a dock into water. A variety of Craft Beer on hand, a delicious menu plus vendors and live music.

WANT TO GO? $15 each day; free for children younger than 12; separate registration fee for dogs competing .

Free event!

WHEN: June 4-5, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

AGES: All

WHAT: This festival features food trucks, music, art, a car show, pro sports combine challenge, fitness in the park, vendors, and more!

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Riverhead, 200 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead

AGES: All

WHAT: This family-friendly festival will feature several children, teen, and adult activities; such as, large yard games, Bubble Palooza Bubble Bash, and live interactive entertainment as well as local farms and food from restaurants all over Long Island.

WANT TO GO? Early Bird Tickets $5. 631-833-3364. https://northmeetssouthfestival.com.

WHEN: June 9-26, Monday-Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12-11pm

WHERE: Suffolk Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood

AGES: All

WHAT: Experience the largest fair on the Island with FREE shows and entertainment, an Exotic Petting Zoo, the largest ride midway on the Island, incredible rides, delicious fair food, exciting games and more.

WANT TO GO? $5 admission; $35 unlimited ride bracelet for those that are at least 36'; individual ride tickets start at $1.50.

WHEN: June 11- July 24, Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-6pm

WHERE: Garden of Eve Organic Farm, 4558 Sound Ave, Riverhead

AGES: All

WHAT: Admission includes unlimited access to U-pick organic Lavender Field, Family Fun Fields, pedal karts, hay tower, farm animals, spider web, and more. Lavender not included.

WANT TO GO? $10.95; free for children younger than 2.

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Harborfront Park, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson

AGES: All

WHAT: From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

WANT TO GO? $10 individual; $40 family (2 Adults and up to 5 children ages 2-17); $15 individuals at the door; $60 family at the door (2 adults and up to 5 kids ages 2-17))..

WHEN: June 15-19, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-10pm; Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday, 11am-11pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm

WHERE: Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival Grounds, 1175 Route 48, Mattituck

AGES: All

WHAT: Cheer as the new Strawberry Queen is crowned, experience the midway rides, taste foods from around the world, and bring lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

WANT TO GO? Wednesday, free admission; Thursday, $5 admission ages 5 and older; Friday-Sunday, $10 ages 5 and older. Dad's enter and ride free on Father's Day with paid child. See website for ticket options.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Kings Park Chamber of Commerce, Main St., Kings Park

AGES: All

WHAT: Food, Music, Live Performances, 250+ Vendors, Rides, Games, Activities, Raffles, Prizes, Fun for the whole family!

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

AGES: All

WHAT: Experience a day of fun and education with music, crafts, games, face painting, animal shows, and food, plus the grand opening of the enclosed Butterfly Garden.??

WANT TO GO? $25 per carload.

Free event!

WHEN: June 18-19, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-5pm

WHERE: Marine Park, Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor

AGES: All

WHAT: The Arts & Crafts Fairs feature more than 50 vendors selling their handmade art, jewelry and other crafts.

June Carnivals and Events in Rockland

WHEN: April 30- June 26, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-7pm; Memorial Day, 11am-7pm

WHERE: Kingdom Faire Fairgrounds, 600 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

AGES: All

WHAT: Experience this immersive live event featuring original performances, music, acts, shopping, games, and more!

WANT TO GO? Tickets start at $23 for adults and $15 ages 5-12; free for children 4 and younger.

WHEN: June 2 through June 5; Thursday, 5:30-10pm; Friday and Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

WHERE: Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Marycrest Road, West Nyack

WHAT: Celebrate Greek culture and the Patron Saints during these 3 days of fun featuring games, rides, music, dancing, home made food, Greek items and more!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods and rides.

WHEN: June 4 through June 5; Friday, 11am-10pm; Saturday, 11am-9pm

WHERE: German Masonic Park, 89 Western Highway, Tappan

WHAT: The festival brings the rich culture of Poland to the U.S. at this wonderful celebration of food, folklore and family.

WANT TO GO? $10; $7 seniors 66 and older; free admission for children younger than 12.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 10am-4pm

WHERE: The Town of Crawford, Main St., Pine Bush

WHAT: Join an eclectic cast of characters as they take over Main Street. Costumes, Anime & Comic-Con Characters welcome, and highly encouraged. The celebration includes all-day FREE live music & entertainment, kid's activities and games, and a great variety of food, wonderful craft and artist vendors, UFO novelties, live characters walking about, pop-up street performances, and more.

Free event!

WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 12-10pm

WHERE: Downtown Newburgh, Broadway, near Liberty and Grand Streets, Newburgh

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate the diversity & dynamism of this wonderful river city with a day of music, art, dance, children’s activities, poetry, food, and more.

WHEN: June 4-5, Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe

AGES: All

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the world of rocks and minerals, see "Harry", the most complete mastodon found in the Hudson Valley, and more.

WANT TO GO? 12, $5; $3 seniors; free for children younger than 12.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Main Street, Nanuet

WHAT: The 8th Annual Nanuet Street Fair will have something for the whole family with hundreds of vendors, live music, kids activities, a car show and more.

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a wide variety of honeys, baked goods, chocolates, craft beverages, and other gourmet products, as well as a variety of handmade crafts, listen to live music, and enjoy safe, family-friendly activities.

WANT TO GO? $15-$40.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 11am-4pm

WHERE: Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr., Pomona

AGES: All

WHAT: Mini-golf, inflatables, food trucks, live performances and demonstrations are all part of the fun!

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 12-5pm

WHERE: Downtown Nyack, Downtown Streets of Nyack, Nyack

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for a day filled with music, dancing, and PRIDE! This family-friendly event will feature music, outdoor dining, shopping, bounce houses, face painting, and a family picnic area with arts and crafts.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 12, 4-6pm; 3:30pm, Drag Queen Story Hour

WHERE: Commodore Perry Field, 70 East Ramapo Avenue, Mahwah

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate diversity and welcoming acceptance with great entertainment, inspiring speakers, view the works of talented artists at the Art Show, a special Drag Queen Story Hour, and more.

WHEN: June 16-19, Thursday and Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 3-11pm; Sunday, 1-7pm

WHERE: Christ Church, 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks and more!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free; $15-$50, ticket sheets; $30, 1 day ride band; $1.25 individual ride ticket; $6 pony rides; $5 monster truck.

Free event!

WHEN: Sunday, June 19, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Memorial Park, Memorial Park Dr., Spring Valley

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Juneteenth with entertainment from local talent, food & drinks, as well as games & activities for the entire family to enjoy.

WHEN: June 25-26, Saturday, 10am-6pm; Sunday, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, 6636 Spring Brook Avenue (Route 9), Rhinebeck

AGES: All

WHAT: This experience is a celebration of all things handmade which includes unique contemporary craft and art, gourmet specialty foods, tastings from Hudson Valley distilleries and wineries, craft demonstrations and family activities.

WANT TO GO? $10; $9 seniors 62 and older; $4 children 6-16; free for children younger than 6.

WHEN: June 23- July 10, Monday and Tuesday, 6pm-12am;?Wednesday, 5pm-12am; Thursday, 6pm-12am; Friday, 6pm-1am; Saturday, 2pm-1am; Sunday, 2pm-12am

WHERE: Meadowlands, Meadowlands Fairgrounds, East Rutherford

AGES: All

WHAT: With over 100 rides, free shows, and 50 food options, this Fair has something for all ages.

WANT TO GO? $38.99.