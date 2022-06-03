ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Schools Gearing Up To Feed Kids Over The Summer: ‘Hunger Doesn’t Take A Break’

By Michael Abeyta
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s time for summer break which means many kids won’t have access to food during the day. Families struggling to put food on the table rely on school districts to provide meals to supplement what they can afford.

Luckily this summer, many school districts have free summer meal programs to help fill that gap.

(credit: CBS)

Theresa Hafner, the Executive Director of Food Services for Denver Public Schools, is getting ready to shift gears from the school year to the summer break. She isn’t getting a vacation though, instead she is gearing up for DPS’ Free Summer Meal program.

“We’re serving kids meals all throughout the school year, but the hunger doesn’t take a break during the summer,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

She and her coworkers feed Denver children every week day whether they are DPS students or not. The district has been doing it for at least 30 years, but this year she says it is more important than ever.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on a lot of families and so there is definitely a need,” she said.

It’s completely free at 47 schools across the district. There’s no need to sign up just show up and anyone under 18 will get a nutritious meal.

“They get breakfast which has hot and cold items, milk, fruit, and then they get lunch, which is fresh produce, pizza one day a week from Blackjack and sandwiches, hot food. It’s a variety,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

They aren’t the only district in the state doing it. Poudre School District, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Boulder Valley Schools, Douglas County Schools and Adams 12 Five Star schools are all feeding kids over the summer.

Hafner says the meals help students focus on summer learning and families appreciate having the help when they need it the most.

“They’re very grateful that it’s another meal they don’t have to think about, and it’s school so it’s a fun place to go,” she said.

Denver Public Schools and many of the school districts will give anyone under 18 a free meal regardless of where they go to school. Some will even sell a meal to parents for a few bucks.

To find out more visit your district’s website:

Denver Public Schools

Aurora Public Schools

Cherry Creek School District

Douglas County Schools

Adams 5 Star Schools

Poudre School District

Boulder Valley School District

Special Note Found Hidden In The Sand As Make-A-Wish Colorado Grants 7-Year-Old’s Wish At Museum

(CBS4) – Make-A-Wish Colorado has been granting wishes for kids fighting chronic illness for decades. During the pandemic, some of those wishes had to be postponed. Now, kids like Noah Mills are finally seeing their dreams come true. (credit: CBS) For Noah, it was a special day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science recently as he and his family met up with the Make-A-Wish crew. “When I got here, I was too excited,” Noah explained. “I just wanted to look at the fossils.” Noah is 7 years old. He was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms, a type of kidney cancer, after a trip...
New Twist On Night Moves Program In Denver Hopes To Curb Summer Youth Violence

DENVER (CBS4) – On the first Friday of summer break for many Denver students, leaders are taking a revamped approach to help curb youth violence in the city. “I get to hang out, meet new people,” said 14-year-old Chantelle Turner. The Struggle of Love Foundation is giving an overhaul to the Denver Parks and Recreation’s “Night Moves” program, providing a fun, safe space for teens every Friday throughout not just the summer, but the rest of the year. As the temperature increases, often so does the crime. “I think we’re in for one of the worst summer’s we’ve ever had,” said Jason McBride, the...
Denver Pride Parade Welcomes Individual Law Enforcement Officers

DENVER (CBS4)– The 2022 Denver Pride Parade is being met with a compromise this year. (credit: CBS) “Officers can be in the parade, but they can’t be in uniform, no marked police cars, nothing like that,” said Lt. Michael Wyatt, the Denver Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison. Since 2015, the Denver Police Department marched in Pride with the community, but in 2021, officers were banned from participating in the city’s virtual event, which Wyatt said left many members upset. So Wyatt, another liaison and The Center on Colfax, which organizes the parade, began looking for a solution. The solution they came up with, a...
‘Build Like A Girl’ Event Emphasizes Importance Of Construction, Manufacturing, Fabrication Skills

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 100 Girl Scouts attended the “Build Like A Girl” event in Denver over the weekend. The girls ranged in age from kindergarten to high school seniors. (credit: CBS) They got to be a part of hands-on demonstrations. The event brought in local businesses specializing in construction, manufacturing and fabrication. (credit: CBS) Those are crucial fields as Colorado is experiencing a boom in construction. The industry is projected to gain 400,000 new jobs by 2030. The hope is to inspire more women to be part of that workforce. (credit: CBS)
Good Eats: Where to Find the Best Donuts in Colorado

A few donut shops in Colorado have been named the best of the best. According to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops, there are 3 shops in Colorado that reign supreme when it comes to making donuts. Coloradans Are Healthy, But We Enjoy Sweets. Worldpopulationreview reports...
Colorado Families Bring New Awareness To Fentanyl Poisonings In Summit

DENVER (CBS4) – On day one of a first-of-its-kind fentanyl summit at the Denver Art Museum, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from both Adams and Broomfield counties heard from several Colorado families who lost loved ones to the lethal drug. Courtney Howard’s brother, Tyler Schell, died last March after taking a dose of fentanyl. Schell was 38. For Howard, it’s still hard for her to look at his photos. (credit: CBS) “He was a father. My nephew turned 3 (years old) the day after his passing. He called his daughters his princesses,” Howard said. “It’s tough. It’s extremely tough… picking up the pieces, and...
Denver considers spending $3 million to strengthen families

(Denver, Colo.) Denver will consider awarding several contracts Wednesday totaling more than $3 million to non-profits that strengthen families. The City Council will discuss the contracts at the Public Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. The money will pay for case management, employment skills, payments to parents and guardians and educational skills.
Filmmaking: is Colorado Becoming the Next Georgia?

This week, "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low from The Horsetooth International Film Festival (HIFF) on how Colorado is set to be the next big filmmaking hub in the United States. Only coming in second to California, HIFF Co-Founder, Jesse Nyander, says that Colorado is the fastest-growing film state...
Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
Emotional Impact Of Recent Shootings Being Felt In Colorado, Where There’s A Dark History Of Carnage In Schools & Other Public Places

(CBS4) – Three deadly mass shootings in a matter of weeks, dozens of families now grieving, and the emotional toll being felt by almost everyone. “Any place now feels like a place where anything can happen,” Dr. Tiamo Katsonga-Phiri said. Katsonga-Phiri is the director of the Trauma Disaster Recovery Clinic at the University of Denver. While our country watches as the tragedies unfold in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma, many are not sure how to explain their response and she says it’s likely a form of trauma. “You feel a sense of traumatic response because you feel that threat,”...
Colorado Weather: Shower And Thunderstorms Kick Off Work Week

DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday. Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down. (credit: CBS) Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map. (credit: CBS) There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.
New Colorado Law automatically seals non-violent criminal records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law, tabbed the Clean Slate Act, will automatically seal non-violent criminal records without needing an order from a judge. Colorado Senator Dennis Hisey of El Paso County says Senate Bill 22-099 was a collaborative effort from the business community and the judicial community. "We have a labor The post New Colorado Law automatically seals non-violent criminal records appeared first on KRDO.
Denver Weather: Better Than Average Chances For Thunderstorms Late Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – A chance for late day thunderstorms is very common in June. The chance for those storms on Monday is better than normal meaning most neighborhoods should get at least light rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder. The morning on Monday will be dry everyone except in the mountains where a few light rain or showers are possible. Any snow will be limited the highest peaks and mountains passes. Then clouds will increase along the Front Range during the early afternoon followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. Storm coverage will be better...
