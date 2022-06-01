Planet Detroit + Room Project Present: Detroit Climate Poems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While writing poetry about climate change may not seem like it will make a difference, we also see it as an act of resistance. That’s why, in partnership with Room Project , we are publishing six poems from Planet Detroit readers that grapple with life amid climate change.

Enjoy, and join us Sunday, June 7 at Room Project to listen to four of these poets read their work. REGISTER HERE .

Climate poems

Poems about life and climate change

