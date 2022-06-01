Planet Detroit + Room Project Present: Detroit Climate Poems
While writing poetry about climate change may not seem like it will make a difference, we also see it as an act of resistance. That’s why, in partnership with Room Project , we are publishing six poems from Planet Detroit readers that grapple with life amid climate change.
Enjoy, and join us Sunday, June 7 at Room Project to listen to four of these poets read their work. REGISTER HERE .
Climate poems
Poems about life and climate change
POEM: ‘The Lonely Genius’
POEM: ‘Last Ice’
POEM: ‘take up space’
POEM: ‘The Planet They Call Home’
POEM: ‘Rot<>Prayer’
POEM: ‘Planted’
