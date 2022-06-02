POEM: ‘Planted’
My home is the soil I carry with me,
the dirt I made myself
from the food I didn’t finish
cut ends that didn’t go into the soup
fruit that molded too soon.
Energy cannot be created or destroyed,
only transformed.
My plants and I dine from the same menu
then in exchange
I eat a leaf or flower
or sometimes a true fruit
and we are one.
