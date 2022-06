When you were little, you might've been afraid to drift off to dreamland, worried about a monster under your bed. As adults, most of us outgrow this nighttime fear. But for people with somniphobia, falling sleep still triggers terror. Sometimes referred to as "sleep dread," somniphobia is a specific type of anxiety or fear related to sleep that typically increases as bedtime approaches, says sleep expert Wendy Troxel, PhD, a senior behavioral and social scientist at the RAND Corporation and author of ​​Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep​​.​

