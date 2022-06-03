Panther Pride: 117 grads receive diplomas at PCHS

Ellie Bojo and Sierra Rice were competitors during all four of their years at Pasquotank County High School.

At the end, Bojo edged out Rice by just two-hundredths of a point in their friendly competition for class valedictorian, finishing with a 4.5 grade-point average to Rice’s 4.48 GPA.

The pair were among the 117 Pasquotank High School graduates who received their diplomas Wednesday night during commencement ceremonies before an enthusiastic crowd at the R.L. Vaughan Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus.

Bojo is headed off to Wake Technical Community College for two years with plans to enroll at N.C. State and major in graphic design.

Rice, who is the Class of 2022’s salutatorian, is headed to UNC-Wilmington where she plans to major in environmental science.

“I’m very proud of Sierra,” Bojo said. “We worked really hard for this all these four years. It was never a huge gap between myself and Sierra.”

Bojo and Rice were in many of the same classes the last four years. “We went through this together,” Rice noted.

“Our GPAs are so close,” Rice said. “It’s really nice that the valedictorian is my best friend. We both know how hard we worked for it.”

Bojo worked hard to earn valedictorian honors from the day she set foot in the school. She said it was an amazing feeling to finish as her graduating class’s top-ranked student.

“I worked really hard for this and I am really proud of myself,” Bojo said. “I’m proud of Sierra and I am also so proud of all my other classmates.”

Bojo had set a goal to study veterinary science in college, even working in a veterinary office during high school.

“The very last minute I realized that wasn’t something I wanted to do the rest of my life,” Bojo said. “I felt graphic design would be a better fit for me because this is one of my newer interests.”

Bojo said a dream job would be working in graphic design for a major corporation.

“I want to design websites and logos for companies,” she said.

Rice plans to get a master’s degree, and then possibly a doctorate, after completing her undergraduate studies. She will enter UNC-Wilmington as a sophomore after earning dual-enrollment credits at College of The Albemarle.

“After finishing school fully, I’m hoping for a career in conservation biology,” Rice said. “When I go into that field, I want to make sure I am well prepared.”

Graduates Qymar Dashiell and Jaila Manuel were selected to give the male and female “Pride of Pasquotank” messages to fellow graduates.

Dashiell started his message by quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11 from the Bible: “The race is not given to the swift or to the strong but to the one who endures to the end.” He then mentioned the challenge of completing high school during the COVID-19 pandemic among other hurdles the class faced.

“My friends, we are here because we chose to persevere right to the end,” Dashiell said. “We have endured to get to this moment. We may not have dotted every I or crossed every T. But we made it.’’

Manuel said she felt confident that her fellow graduates will overcome obstacles and make a difference in the future. Manuel quoted Fredrick Douglass who said: “If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”

“The only option is to push through,” Manuel said.

Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden, in her remarks to graduates, quoted Major League Baseball great Hank Aaron who once said a person occasionally gets the opportunity to do something great and that they need to seize the moment and take their best swing.

“We would like to remind you that you are prepared to seize the moment,” Warden said. “As graduates of Pasquotank High, have the courage to step into the box and take your best swing. Use this diploma that you have earned to take your swing and never forget that your teachers and your family have provided you with a skill set. But it is your responsibility to never give up on yourself.”

Principal Juvanda Crutch told graduates that her favorite day of the school year is graduation.

“We are all united on this day,” Crutch said. “We all look good on this day. We all feel great on this day. We are excited, hopeful, thankful and grateful. I thank you for doing the work to earn your spot here. I want you to do better every chance that you get.”

Interim Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram told graduates that they can accomplish anything if they set their minds to it.

“Work hard and set goals,” Ingram said. “Leave it all on the floor. Take care of yourself, mind body and spirit and leave it better than you found it.”

Ingram also urged graduates to earn respect, be fair, kind and firm in whatever they do.

“Respect isn’t given, it is something that is earned over time,” Ingram said. “But you can lose it with one bad decision.’’

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the difference in grade-point averages between top graduates Ellie Bojo and Sierra Rice was two-tenths of a point. It was actually two-hundredths of a point.