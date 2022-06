With admittedly some of the best camouflage ever for a race car teaser, Acura Motorsports on Friday released the first images of it's electrified Acura ARX-06 LMDh prototype. The car is scheduled to join Cadillac, BMW and Porsche on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship grid in 2023 for competition in a new GTP class. The GTP class will replace the current DPi class.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO