Lockhart’s Montage // Game 1 Officials Announced // The Stack – 6/2 (Hour 4)

Good morning, folks! I’m writing you all from the comfort of a Las Vegas hotel room, still with the same amount of cash as when I arrived Saturday afternoon. Both Jack Pilgrim and I are in Sin City until Tuesday to cover the 20th annual Pangos All-American Camp. The invite-only event is one of the premier high school camps of the entire year. Recruits of all ages and from all shoe brand circuits will make up the 120-player roster. Plenty of Kentucky targets are expected to be in attendance, and KSR will have full access to them over the next few days. This is one of the better events in terms of being able to interview and scout high school prospects — it’s closed to the general public and is instead filled with NBA and professional scouts.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO