Golf

Australia's Jones says banning LIV Series players would not be good for golf

By Reuters
 4 days ago
June 2 (Reuters) - Australian Matt Jones said it would not be good for golf if the PGA Tour banned players who have signed up for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Jones is among a number of players from the PGA Tour taking part in the new breakaway circuit's inaugural event in London next week, which will be headlined by former world number one Dustin Johnson and past major winner Sergio Garcia. read more

The PGA Tour on Wednesday reiterated that players participating in the series would be "subject to disciplinary action" without specifying what the punishment would entail. read more

"I don't think banning players from playing on the PGA Tour as independent contractors is very good for golf," Jones told reporters ahead of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, which gets underway later on Thursday.

"It's not a good look for anyone. I understand the Tour wants to protect their players and the product they have out here, but I don't think that's a good way to go about it."

The new circuit has attracted the ire of PGA Tour sponsors, with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) terminating its sponsorship agreements with Johnson and Graeme McDowell, another former major champion who was named in the field. read more

RBC is also the title sponsor of the Canadian Open, which will run at the same time as the tournament in London.

Asked if a ban was imminent, Jones, who has won twice on the PGA Tour, said he was not sure what the reaction would be.

"The Tour is always a bit quiet in how they handle their things. They keep everything in house, as they do with suspensions and drug tests and everything," added the 42-year-old.

"So I'm sure (the decision) will come out, maybe once the first ball is hit by the players over there."

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

