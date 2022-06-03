ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Our hearts are broken today': Triangle medical facilities react to Tulsa shooting

By Tim Pulliam
 4 days ago

Medical facilities across the Triangle are reacting to the shooting at a health care office in Oklahoma Tuesday leaving four people dead including the gunman. Duke University Hospital says staff frequently go through active shooter trainings.

UNC Health conducted its most recent active shooter drill last December.

Wake Med said they hold drills annually but today they will offer refresher trainings for any staff who needs it.

"Our hearts are broken today four our colleagues," said Barb Bissett, executive director of preparedness and innovative learning at Wake Med. "Our staff needs to have the muscle memory to know exactly what to do and to be able to make some fast judgements on what is the safest thing to do."

Bissett says their active shooter drills are integrated into their emergency response trainings for all types of security concerns, which includes workplace violence, domestic abuse, and other scenarios.

Duke Hospital mentioned they hold similar trainings.

Jason Zivica, assistant vice president of emergency services at Duke University Hospital sent this statement to ABC 11:

"Duke University Health System has written policies and procedures to assist staff with the management of multiple types of security-related events, including workplace violence, isolated security events, active shooter and other potential scenarios. All staff members are required to take regular education and trainings, and key staff also participate in drills.

Security-related concerns are continuously monitored, discussed, and addressed by internal committees and departments to increase physical and environmental security measures as warranted. All entities of Duke Health are gun-free zones, and emergency rooms are equipped with metal detectors to protect the safety of patients and staff."

UNC Health sent this memo to employees today:

UNC Health is devastated by the news of a mass shooting that took place at a hospital complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma yesterday. We join our country in mourning the loss of health care workers and community members at the Saint Francis Health System.

The safety and well-being of our teammates and patients is a top priority for UNC Health. It is important to remember that we all play a vital part in ensuring a safe environment. We ask that you always remain alert and aware of your surroundings. Do not hesitate to contact the appropriate authorities if something does not seem right.

Please take a few moments to review safety and emergency plans.

We also want you to know that it is normal to feel a variety of emotions in response to these terrible events - sadness, anger, fear, helplessness. These are challenging times, and the psychological and moral burden can be stressful and exhausting.

UNC Health Healing Heroes Helpline (H3): Free and available to all UNC Health teammates. Call 984-215-5655 (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Virtual Support Group Sessions

UNC Health Healing Heroes Helpline (H3): Free and available to all UNC Health teammates. Call 984-215-5655 (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

Guns are prohibited at our area hospitals, many of them tell ABC 11 they have metal detectors at the entrance of their emergency rooms.

Hospital employees and visitors say the deadly shooting in Oklahoma is deeply concerning.

