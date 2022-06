Five people were gunned down and two dozen others wounded in a pair of weekend mass shootings in the United States, the latest in a string of deadly gun attacks that have left lawmakers scrambling to tackle the crisis. Such gun violence has become almost commonplace in America, with more than a half-dozen other shootings recorded over the weekend in which multiple people were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO