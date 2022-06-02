ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DNR Providing Minnesota State Parks with All-Terrain Track Chairs

By Emma Hudziak
lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota State Parks are to have all-terrain track chairs starting today, thanks to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A recent release states that the DNR has recently partnered with the Minnesota Council on Disability and local governments in order to expand access at Minnesota state parks and trails....

lptv.org

fox9.com

Now 14 confirmed tornadoes from Memorial Day in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are now 14 confirmed tornadoes from the Memorial Day storms in Minnesota. Reviews are still ongoing, so that number may change. Douglas County EF-2 (Forada) Todd County EF-1 (Eagle Bend) Plato Tornado EF-1 (McLeod, Carver, & Wright County) Milan to Glenwood Tornado EF-1 (50 mile...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

I-90 under construction in southwest Minnesota

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
BEAVER CREEK, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota offering additional free at home COVID-19 tests

(St. Paul, MN) -- New COVID-19 testing options are available to Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that residents can place a second free online order for at-home tests. Walz is urging Minnesotans to test before gatherings or group events if they have symptoms. The Minnesota Department of Health reported...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Flooding threatens influential environmentalist’s property

MINNEAPOLIS – Flooding in northern Minnesota is threatening a a group of historic buildings, including a renowned environmentalist’s retreat in the Rainy River Basin. Rainy Lake just outside of International Falls is expected to rise another foot in the next few days and break a 1950 record. Resort, cabin and business owners across the region have been filling sandbags for days.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
KROC News

You’ll Never Guess Which Tattoo Is Most Popular in Minnesota

It seems that tattoos are more popular than ever before, but the most popular tattoo among Minnesotans probably isn't one you'd think it is. I'm probably the wrong person to write this story, seeing as I don't have ANY tattoos at all. But I've always been curious about what tattoos people get, and the reasons behind why they get them.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Minnesota

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, June 3

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,968 newly reported cases and 15 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,664. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 67% of samples tested for coronavirus of late are of the BA.2.12.1 lineage of omicron, while omicron cousins BA.4 and BA.5 have risen to 24.5%. BA.2 is down to 7.5%, as of May 30. The Met Council covers about two-thirds of the metro area, serving nearly 2 million people.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Minnesota Home for Sale Includes Island and Hovercraft

$6.6 Million Home on an Island in St. Paul, Minnesota Comes with a Hovercraft. Are you ready for your mouth to hang open in amazement?! There is a home in Minnesota that's for sale right now for $6.6 million that has an indoor racquetball court AND one of the most amazing theater rooms I've ever seen. There are stars and lights on the ceiling! Oh, and it sits on an island all alone and comes with a Hovercraft.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
SAVAGE, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

28 Things to Do in Minnesota in Summer 2022

Spend the weekend learning more about the birds, wildlife, and plants of beautiful northern Minnesota. Get ready to click your ruby slippers celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday celebration. June 16, Minneapolis. Sip craft cocktails and sample new brands and spirits at the 10th anniversary event presented by Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Showers Possible In Twin Cities, Southern Minn. Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will continue a cool, quiet weather pattern, though southern Minnesota and even the Twin Cities may see some rain. Northern Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the 30s, but most parts of the state will warm to the high 60s or low 70s. The Twin Cities should top out right at 70. Southern Minnesota was seeing some showers early, and rain chances will increase throughout the day. The Twin Cities could get clipped in the evening and overnight hours. Morning! 👋🏽 The weather's on repeat for the next few days, but I'll still join @susanelizabethL from 6-8a @WCCO to pinpoint the areas and times that have the best chances for showers. I'm also talking signs of a warm-up in the long-range. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cEBXnaU6tA — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 5, 2022 The rain should move out of the state by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, but no severe weather is expected. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, leading to a noticeable jump in temperatures on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

‘Living’ Plant Just Scared Unsuspecting Minnesotans Out For a Walk

It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesotans can receive additional at-home Covid tests

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesotans can now place a second order for four free at-home rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered tests from this program are now able to receive four additional tests per household (for up to a total of eight tests) at Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19. Those who have not yet placed an order can receive up to eight tests at once.
MINNESOTA STATE

