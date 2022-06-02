DNR Providing Minnesota State Parks with All-Terrain Track Chairs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday will continue a cool, quiet weather pattern, though southern Minnesota and even the Twin Cities may see some rain. Northern Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the 30s, but most parts of the state will warm to the high 60s or low 70s. The Twin Cities should top out right at 70. Southern Minnesota was seeing some showers early, and rain chances will increase throughout the day. The Twin Cities could get clipped in the evening and overnight hours. Morning! 👋🏽 The weather's on repeat for the next few days, but I'll still join @susanelizabethL from 6-8a @WCCO to pinpoint the areas and times that have the best chances for showers. I'm also talking signs of a warm-up in the long-range. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/cEBXnaU6tA — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 5, 2022 The rain should move out of the state by Monday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday’s across the state. There may be a few more showers throughout the week, but no severe weather is expected. Warmer air should arrive next weekend, leading to a noticeable jump in temperatures on Saturday.

