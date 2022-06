The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 29-year-old man reported missing from Wakefield. It was reported to police that Jamoya Roberts of 4446 Wilder Avenue was last seen on Sunday, March 27, at around 8 a.m., leaving his home, located at 4446 Wilder Avenue. He is described as male, has a dark complexion, is around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, has a dark complexion, weighs around 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. Roberts’ clothing description was unknown.

BRONX, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO