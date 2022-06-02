ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

AAPI curriculum coming to schools

By Deirdre Bardolf
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new pilot program will integrate Asian American and Pacific Islander history into the curriculums of public schools, officials announced last week. Queens lawmakers joined Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks for the announcement at the Tweed Courthouse on Thursday, which included performances from students. “Our diversity is...

Commercial Observer

NYC Housing Agency’s Staff Shortage Stymies Affordable Development

Five months into Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, a significant staff shortage at the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) threatens to slow New York’s affordable housing pipeline to a crawl. A new report from policy nonprofit New York Housing Conference finds that New York City’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luay Rahil

The richest man in New York is on a mission

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

AOC says she 'awakened' to her 'indigenous heritage' while protesting the Dakota pipe line with Native American tribes: Bronx-born socialist says she wants to connect to her Caribbean Taino roots

Ocasio-Cortez was responding on an Instagram Q&A to a constituent from the Bronx who said she wanted to learn more about her Taino roots Taino are the people indigenous to the Caribbean who resided in places like Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, The Bahamas, and the northern Lesser Antilles AOC said that meeting indigenous groups while protesting the Standing Rock Pipeline in North Dakota made her want to connect with her roots more'It really just clicked that this is nuts, like, the grace that they extended to say 'no, you are a relative,' was really formative for me,' she said.
PROTESTS

