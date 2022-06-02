ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Teen charged in shoot threat

 3 days ago

Three days after a teenager murdered 21 people in a Texas elementary school, a 16-year-old student was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot multiple people at a Forest Hills school campus. Police said the...

