ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky trying to buy Trail Blazers

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPqKI_0fylRKQW00
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is a Portland native. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to purchase the Trail Blazers with a $2 billion-plus written offer, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). Talks about the possible transaction are still ongoing, Woj reports.

Knight’s presence in the proposed ownership group “speaks to its desire to keep the Blazers in Portland,” says Woj (via Twitter). Knight, 84, is a Portland native and one of the wealthiest people in the world at $47.4B, according to Forbes.

Smolinisky, 42, is a real estate investor who also owns the Palisadian-Post newspaper. He joined the ownership group that purchased the Dodgers in 2019, according to an MLB.com press release.

After longtime Blazers owner Paul Allen passed away in October 2018, his trust went to his sister, Jody Allen, who’s the current controlling owner of the team. There were whispers and speculation during the 2021-22 season that Allen might put the Blazers up for sale at some point in the near future.

After Portland’s season ended in April, multiple sources suggested to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the Blazers could begin exploring the market for new ownership as early as this summer. Some league insiders believe a sale of the franchise could be completed before the end of 2023, per Fischer.

The Blazers have an important summer ahead after a disappointing season saw them finish 27-55, but nothing will be more important than a potential change in ownership. Portland controls the Nos. 7, 36 and 59 picks in the upcoming draft, and the front office, led by GM Joe Cronin, will have to decide the best pathway to become a championship contender with franchise player Damian Lillard.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala prefers not say if he intends to continue his NBA career

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is not prepared to say whether or not he intends to continue his NBA career beyond this season, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala told Medina. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Projected first-round pick Trevor Keels staying in NBA Draft

Keels is currently No. 27 on ESPN’s big board, so he has a chance to be a first-round pick. In 36 games (30.2 MPG) for the Blue Devils, the guard averaged 11.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.7 APG and 1.2 SPG on .419/.312/.670 shooting. At just 18 years old, Keels is one of the youngest prospects in the draft.
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Cronin
Person
Alan Smolinisky
Person
Paul Allen
Person
Jody Allen
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Espn#The Palisadian Post#Mlb Com#Bleacher Report
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 5

Celtics starting point guard Marcus Smart and starting center Robert Williams have both been listed as questionable for a critical Game 5 tomorrow in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Heat, Boston announced (Twitter link). Smart has a right ankle sprain. Williams missed Game 3 with a sore knee, but proved to be a key defensive contributor in Boston’s 102-82 blowout Game 4 victory over Miami.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks focused on acquiring All-Star-caliber player in offseason

The Mavericks remain focused on acquiring another All-Star-caliber player to complement Luka Doncic after tacitly acknowledging by trading Kristaps Porzingis in February that he wasn’t the right fit, sources tell veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Mavs won’t have salary cap space to sign a player of that caliber outright anytime soon, so if they’re going to try to acquire a star this summer, it will probably have to be via trade.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
Hoops Rumors

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Al Horford benefit financially from Eastern Conference Finals win

A pair of Celtics players benefited financially in a major way as a result of the team’s Game 7 win over Miami on Sunday in the Eastern Conference Finals. Swingman Jaylen Brown, who previously earned a bonus worth $321,429 for making the Eastern Finals, had that bonus voided and replaced by a bonus worth triple that amount, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, who tweets that Brown will receive $964,286 for making the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Marcus Smart earns 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award

Celtics starting point guard Marcus Smart, already the Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Defensive First Teamer, has added another end-of-season honor to his resume. The league has gifted Smart with the 2021-22 NBA Hustle Award, per a press statement. The award is given to players who contribute to their teams in ways that transcend traditional box score statistics, including deflections, screen assists, box-outs, loose balls recovered, drawn charges, and contested shots.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy