The main story on Sunday's Last Week Tonight involved the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, but only as an entry point. "Look, we all know what the key problem is here: it's guns," John Oliver began. "The vast majority of mass shooters, including the shooters at Uvalde and Parkland, obtained the weapons they used through legal purchases. So we know what the answer to this problem is, too: It's gun control. It's meaningful, effective gun laws. But that hasn't stopped some from desperately pitching absolutely anything other than that as a solution." A lot of the ideas "are clearly ridiculous," but "hardening our...

UVALDE, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO